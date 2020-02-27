Cebu City fire displaces 630 families

CEBU CITY –– At least 630 families were displaced by a fire that engulfed close to 300 houses in Barangay Suba in Cebu City on Wednesday evening.
No fatalities were reported, said Chief Inspector Noel Ababon of the Cebu City Fire Department.
The investigation showed that the fire started at 7:05 p.m. from the house of a certain Jerry Cabido in Sitio Santo Niño in Suba.
Fire investigators said faulty electrical wiring may have caused the fire that damaged about P1.5 million.
