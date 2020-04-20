Cebu City jail inmate dies of COVID-19

CEBU CITY—A 41-year-old inmate of the Cebu City Jail has died of COVID-19.

Mayor Edgar Labella said the latest coronavirus fatality, a resident of Barangay Mambaling, had difficulty breathing last Saturday (April 18), prompting jail officers to rush him to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center.

The inmate died on Sunday (April 19), the same day the Department of Health found that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Labella, at a press conference on Monday (April 20) afternoon, said health officers are currently conducting tests and contract tracing inside the jail.

