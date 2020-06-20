Cebu City logs 9 more COVID-19 deaths; toll now at 73

CEBU CITY — Nine more persons here were added to the list of COVID-19 fatalities on Saturday, June 20.

Those patients died on separate dates in May and June but were recorded only on Saturday when health authorities received copies of their death certificates.

“Submission of death certificates from hospitals to our office may sometimes not be on time as their death certificates are sometimes put on hold because of delay in the payment of bills,” said the Cebu City Health Department (CCHD) in a post on Facebook.

These included two persons from Barangay Sambag 1 who died on May 26 and June 4; and one person each from Banilad who died on June 18; Calamba, June 3; Pulangbato, June 14; Punta Princesa, June 15; Sambag II (May 4); San Nicolas Proper, June 15; and Suba, May 22.

The CCHD also recorded 126 new cases of COVID-19 and 26 recoveries.

As of June 20, Cebu City has a total of 4,364 COVID-19 cases with 73 deaths and 2,092 recoveries.

Cebu City is the only locality in the country that is under enhanced community quarantine because of the unabated rise in the number of COVID-19 cases and the difficulty of providing critical health care to patients.

