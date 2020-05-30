Cebu City, Mandaue City to shift to GCQ on June 1

The cities of Cebu and Mandaue in Central Visayas will also shift to a more relaxed general community quarantine (GCQ) along with the rest of the region on June 1, Malacañang announced on Saturday.

In a virtual press briefing, Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for Emerging Infectious Diseases agreed to place both cities under GCQ following a meeting on Friday.

“Lilinawin ko po, ang Cebu City at ang Mandaue ay nasa ilalim ng GCQ na rin (I repeat, Cebu City and Mandaue City are also under GCQ),” Roque said.

The two cities have been under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) due to coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in the area.

Earlier, Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella appealed to the national government to downgrade the quarantine category in his city from ECQ to GCQ since there has been a downward trend of Covid-19 cases in his jurisdiction.

Aside from Cebu City and Mandaue City, GCQ will be imposed in Metro Manila, the regions of Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon and CALABARZON and the provinces of Albay and Pangasinan.

Meanwhile the rest of the country will be under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ), which is one step closer to the “new normal.”