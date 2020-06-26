Cebu City now a Covid ‘hotspot’

Cebu City is now considered a coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) “hotspot” with 61 of its 80 barangay (villages) posting new cases in the past 14 days.

Over 100 personnel of the Philippine National Police-Special Action Force gather at Pier 15 in Manila on June 25, 2020 to board the BRP Gabriela Silang enroute to Cebu City to enforce the government’s health protocols against Covid infection. Cebu City is experiencing a surge in the number of virus cases and has been put under enhanced community quarantine. PHOTO BY RENE H. DILAN

The Department of Health (DoH) considered Cebu City as a critical Covid-19 zone as the country logged for the third time the daily number of virus cases soared past 1,000.

On Friday, there were 1,006 confirmed cases, raising the total to 34,073.

The DoH reported 788 were fresh cases, 251 of which came from Region 7 (Central Visayas) and 266 from the National Capital Region (NCR or Metro Manila).

The DoH said 274 people were added to the list of recovered patients for a total of 9,182 recoveries.

There were 12 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 1,224.

Dr. Beverly Ho, officer-in-charge director of the Health Promotion and Communication Service, said Cebu’s positivity rate surged from 13.7 percent from May 16 to 31 to 32.8 percent from June 16 to 24.

Health undersecretary and spokesman Maria Rosario Vergeire said on Friday that 49 of Cebu City’s barangay (villages0 had clusters of cases, where two or more cases in a specific area were recorded.

The DoH, with the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases and the National Task Force Covid-19 (NTF), also found that the city’s healthcare capacity had reached the near-critical point.

President Rodrigo Duterte, alarmed by the rising Covid-19 cases in Cebu City, had sent a team of Cabinet members to investigate, including Health Secretary Francisco Duque 3rd, NTF Chief Implementer Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., Interior Secretary Eduardo Año and Deputy Chief Implementer for the Visayas and concurrent Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu.

“Looking at the critical care utilization and the number of cases that they have, we can say that Cebu City is the hotspot and we are monitoring this,” Vergeire told reporters.

According to the DoH Covid data tracker, as of June 25, 57.58 percent or 38 of the city’s 66 intensive care unit beds and 84.14 percent or 366 of the available 415 isolation beds are occupied.

The city has also used 54.72 percent or 58 out of the 106 available ventilators.

Vergeire said the team was piecing together the story on why the cases in the city shot up.

“We are looking at the norms and specific practices of the people there, if they did something that would have normally increased the [community] transmission,” Vergeire said.

Cimatu had ordered the total lockdown of 12 villages in the city, where the number of cases had risen dramatically.

Cebu City is in enhanced community quarantine until June 30, neighboring Talisay City is in modified enhanced community quarantine, and the rest of Cebu province in general community quarantine.

Nationwide, a total of 112 areas have been placed under localized lockdown, according to Año.

Año said a localized lockdown was the best approach in containing the virus since it surgically targets areas where cases are concentrated.

“It really works since the hot zones areas are secluded from the rest of the community, hence, stopping the transmission to other communities,” Año said in a statement.

Sixty-seven of the isolated communities are in the Cordillera Autonomous Region (CAR); 18 in NCR; 19 in Cebu City; one each in Cavite, Quezon Province and Leyte;and five in Cagayan de Oro City.

The 67 locked-down areas in CAR are seven municipalities, 51 barangay, one purok (sub-barangay), one subdivision, two buildings, and five zones within Mountain Province, Apayao, Kalinga, Ifugao, Abra, Benguet and Baguio City.

DILG undersecretary and spokesman Jonathan Malaya said the decision of the local government units (LGUS) to place their villages under localized lockdown was “contributory to the low number of positive cases.”

Malaya reminded LGUs that before enforcing a localized lockdown, they must organize quick response teams that will carry out the test-trace-treat strategy.