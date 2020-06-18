Cebu City’s single-day COVID-19 record: 10 dead, 122 new cases

CEBU CITY – Ten more persons died of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) here on Thursday (June 18), the highest reported single-day fatality count in the city since the start of quarantine last March 28.

In a report, the Cebu City Health Department (CCHD) said three persons died at the village of Ermita, three at the village of Tejero, two in Quiot village and one each at the villages of San Nicolas Proper and T. Padilla.

ADVERTISEMENT

The health department also recorded 122 new cases of COVID-19.

As of June 18, Cebu City has a total of 4,137 cases but only 2,078 were active. It also recorded 58 deaths and 2,001 recoveries.

FEATURED STORIES

The CCHD said it won’t be specific on which sub-villages have more cases because those with fewer cases tend to be more lenient in implementing health protocol and quarantine measures.

The health department said it also does not want to cause unnecessary panic and stigma among the people of the villages.

“We have seen how discrimination works against infected individuals,” the CCHD said.

“Also, data and patient privacy is the biggest concern. That is our greatest responsibility as health care workers,” it said.

Last Monday (June 15), President Rodrigo Duterte decided to place the Queen City of the South under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) again because of the unabated rise in the number of COVID-19 cases and the difficulty of providing critical health care to patients.

Stricter quarantine measures, like closure of nonessential businesses and suspension of public transport, were immediately enforced in the city.

Edited by TSB

ADVERTISEMENT

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ