Cebu City’s Tracy Maureen Perez is Miss World PH

Tracy Maureen Perez, an industrial engineer from Cebu City, was crowned Miss World Philippines 2021 on Sunday night at the Subic Bay Exhibition and Convention Center. Model-actress and Miss World Philippines 2019 Michelle Dee crowned her successor after a seven-hour ceremony livestreamed on ktx.ph

The 28-year-old will be the country's representative at the 70th Miss World pageant to be held in Puerto Rico in December.

Besides her winning stage performance, Perez also wowed the judges — Miguel Zubiri, Celeste Reyes, Genevieve Christine Montano, Renato Lee, Harry Roque, Mitos Magsaysay, Anna Vicente, Elisse Joson, Albert Kurniawan, Joey Abacan, Bong Revilla, Teejay Marquez, Aldwin Alegre, Mike Atayde, and David Licuaco — with her answer in the Q&A portion.

Picking Joson to give out the question, Perez was asked, “After we go through this pandemic, what would you want us to learn from it?”

With confidence, she answered, “After this pandemic, I hope that we never take for granted the family that we have, taking care of our health, and taking care of the people that protect us — our leaders, our frontliners. We should always give importance to those people. We may not see the efforts that they give out, but most definitely they are our modern heroes. And for that we should always be grateful, and that we should always stick with them and pray for them.”

Perez also also received special awards Miss Blue Water Day Spa, Miss Artopian International, Miss Bench, Miss Dermfix, Best in Swimsuit, and Best in Bench Body. Before this, Perez held the title Binibining Miss Cebu Charity from 2018 to 2019.

On social media, Perez was lauded as she regained her poise after stumbling twice — she first fell on the stairs while waiting for the announcement, and landed on her feet once more just moments after her crowning. Netizens called out the production and organizers as the candidates were visibly exhausted at the event that lasted until 1:30 a.m.

The other titleholders include Dindi Joy Pajares as Miss Supranational Philippines, Kathleen Paton as Miss Eco Philippines, Zoe Emmanuelle Vera as Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas, Trisha Martinez as Miss Tourism Philippines, Michelle Arceo as Miss Environment Philippines, Shaila Mae Rebortera as Miss Multinational Philippines, and Tatyana Alexi Austria as Miss Eco Teen Philippines.

The title of 1st Princess went to Riana Agatha Pangindian of Pasig City, whereas Ganiel Akrisha Krishnan of Kawit, Cavite was named 2nd Princess.

Originally scheduled in July, the coronation night was moved four times. The pageant skipped its 2020 edition due to the Covid-19 pandemic.