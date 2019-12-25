Cebu clearing, relief operations underway in the wake of storm’s fury
CEBU CITY—Personnel from disaster risk reduction and management offices in northern Cebu have started clearing roads of debris after strong winds and rains spawned by typhoon “Ursula” battered the area on Christmas Eve.
Clearing teams with chainsaws and heavy equipment have been sent to Medellin town, one of the municipalities badly affected by the storm, on Wednesday morning.
The main highway in Medellin was blocked by fallen trees, electrical posts and other debris.
Strong wind and rains caused the roof of the town’s gymnasium to collapse.
In Daanbantayan town, its disaster management office lost its roof while several other houses were also damaged.
A house was destroyed in Sta. Fe town on Bantayan Island.
As of 9 a.m. on Wednesday, December 25, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office has yet to receive reports of ftalities.
The entire Olango Island in Lapu-Lapu City was without power since 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 24.
Power outages were also reported in the towns of Pilar, San Francisco and Poro at the Camotes Group of Islands, Borbon, Catmon and San Remigio as well as in Bogo City and Sta. Fe town.
At the height of “Ursula”, 48,987 people were evacuated from coastal villages in mainland northern Cebu as well as in the islands of Bantayan, Malapascua, and Camotes.
