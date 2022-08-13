Cebu Dancing Inmates: Back on the Dance Floor

Cebu Dancing Inmates Ready to Show their Moves Again

The Cebu dancing inmates that gained notoriety across the world perform once more on the dance floor Friday, August 12.

After two years, Cebu dancing inmates perform for the public once more, showing off their routines and grooves on stage.

At the quadrangle of the Cebu Provincial Detention Rehabilitation Center, over 150 prisoners performed 4 dance numbers, including 2 new performances.

The dancing prisoners continued to astound and amuse online viewers as they displayed their brilliant and coordinated routines to the tune of the Mission Impossible theme song.

Rappler reports, that Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia attended the dancing prisoners’ debut dance performance amidst the pandemic.

Photo taken from Dancesport Team Cebu City Facebook page

The last time dancing inmates is seen in public is in 2020, when the COVID19 virus has begun to ravage the country.

Because of the virus, its restrictions, and the large number of inmates who have tested positive, Cebu’s LGU has stopped the dancing inmates’ performances.

The Cebu dancing inmates captured the attention of many people worldwide in 2007 after their recordings performing Michael Jackson’s “Triller” went viral.

Following the virus’s devastating effects on the province’s economy and local tourism, Gov. Garcia spearheaded the campaign to resume the inmates’ dancing program.

According to report, the dancing inmates’ performance will be improved and unique from what they did before.

In order to give their online admirers something new to anticipate from the dancing inmates’ return, a new genre was added to their performances.

“There is a new flavor, one that is set for international. There are so good, they inspire us,” said Edward Hayco, who heads the Dancesport Team Cebu.

The Cebu provincial Capitol might take into account the dancing inmates’ performance on the province’s travel packages.

As the inmates’ fame grew throughout the world in 2019, they were even featured in the Netflix documentary “Happy Jail.”

