Cebu infant dies of flu-like illness

CEBU CITY –– A two-month-old boy from the City of Naga, south Cebu died of influenza-like illness on Tuesday, March 31.

Although health officers have yet to determine whether or not the infant was a victim of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), City of Naga Mayor Kristine Vanessa Chiong said they have put containment measures in the city and in the community where the boy lived.

At 3:30 p.m. on March 31, the infant was admitted at the Vicente Mendiola Center for Health Infirmary after he experienced cough, fever, and loose watery stool.

“The baby was gasping for breath. The attending physician administered IV fluids and oxygen to stabilize him, but the baby eventually expired at 4:45 p.m.,” the mayor said in a statement.

The cause of death, according to the physician, is acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to severe pneumonia.

The Department of Health in Central Visayas’ Regional Epidemiology Surveillance Unit took swab samples from the infant on Wednesday to find out if the child had died due to COVID-19.

The boy’s body will be cremated within 24 hours as recommended by the Department of Health.

Chiong said they would announce the results of the COVID-19 test as soon as it is available.

“While awaiting the results of the test, the city government would like to assure the community that there is no reason to panic,” the mayor added.

