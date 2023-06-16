Cebu Pacific called out for consumer plaints

An opposition lawmaker on Friday urged the House of Representatives to hold its own investigation into public consumer complaints against budget airline Cebu Pacific after similar moves began in the Senate.

“We call on the [House] leadership to investigate this matter and hold Cebu Pacific accountable for its actions,” said ACT Rep. France Castro, echoing the earlier call of Senator Nancy Binay.

As chair of the Senate tourism and public service committee, Binay scheduled an inquiry on the consumer complaints on June 21 after she filed Senate Resolution No. 575 for the purpose.

Binay filed the resolution and scheduled the probe amid consumer complaints made on social media over Cebu Pacific’s delayed, canceled or overbooked flights that led to passengers getting offloaded.

Cebu Pacific said in a statement: “We welcome the Senate resolution. This should provide the airline the venue to put into perspective certain reports relating to passenger experience and the measures that we’ve put in place in support of our passengers.”

“As the airline industry recovers and grows its operations, we aim to work closely with our lawmakers so that the industry can contribute its share to the overall effort in accelerating tourism and economic growth,” it said.

But Castro, one of the three remaining members of the so-called Makabayan bloc in the House, said lawmakers “cannot turn a blind eye to these issues because they keep recurring and nobody is held to account.”

“The airline company has consistently failed to provide quality service to its customers, resulting in inconvenience and distress. These complaints range from delayed and canceled flights to lost luggage, and even instances of overbooking and denial of boarding,” she pointed out.

Castro added: “Airline passengers deserve better than what Cebu Pacific is currently offering. We will not let this issue go unnoticed and we will continue to fight for the rights of our fellow citizens.”

Castro also urged the House leadership to hasten the passage of a Magna Carta for Airline Passengers. The Makabayan bloc filed House Bill No. 6738, dubbed the Magna Carta for Airline Passengers, in January for the purpose.

The lawmaker, however, did not say how HB 6738 would be different from the Air Passenger Bill of Rights enforced by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the defunct Department of Transportation and Communications (DOTC), now the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

The Air Passenger Bill of Rights is set out in Joint DTI-DOTC Administrative Order No. 1 of 2012 and serves as a regulation, including penalties, that airlines are required to observe.

But Binay questioned whether the 11-year-old Air Passenger Bill of Rights is being implemented at all.

“Affected travelers and customers complained that Cebu Pacific has not provided immediate assistance or support regarding their concerns despite seeking help from the airline’s customer service hotlines and in person help desk,” Binay said in a statement.

“Being offloaded without alternative flight options or compensation not only has a direct impact on someone’s travel plans, but it also reflects how airlines treat customers and tourists,” Binay added.

—WITH A REPORT FROM MIGUEL CAMUS

