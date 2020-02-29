Cebu Pacific cancels flights to, from South Korea due to COVID-19 threat

MANILA, Philippines — Cebu Pacific has announced flight cancellations to and from South Korea following travel restrictions issued by the government to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
In a statement released Friday, the following Cebu Pacific flights are canceled from March 3 to April 30:
5J 188 Manila-Incheon
5J 187 Incheon-Manila
FEATURED STORIES
5J 128 Cebu-Incheon-
5J 129 Incheon-Cebu
5J 180 Kalibo-Incheon
5J 181 Incheon-Kalibo
Cebu Pacific added that passengers of the affected flights are offered the following options:
Rebook the flight to Feb 29, Mar 1 or Mar 2 (subject to seat availability)
• Rebook the flight (new flight until June 30, 2020)
• Refund the tickets in full
• Store the value of the ticket in a travel fund for future use
The Philippine government earlier imposed the travel ban to and from South Korea as COVID-19 cases in that country spiked to over 1,000.
Those covered by the ban are foreigners coming from South Korea’s North Gyeongsang province, including surrounding Daegu and Cheongdo, subject to exemptions.
Also temporarily banned from entering the Philippines are foreigners who, within 14 days immediately upon arrival in the Philippines, have been to North Gyeongsang, Daegu and Cheongdo.
Edited by MUF
For more information about the novel coronavirus click here.
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.