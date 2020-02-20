Cebu Pacific reduces fares to boost tourism amid COVID-19 scare 

MANILA, Philippines — Cebu Pacific, the country’s biggest budget airline, has started to cut fares to encourage more travelers and spur tourism in the country as the airline business braces for effects of the COVID-19 cases.

In a statement, the management of Cebu Pacific said it would sell its base fare for P88 for flights originating from Manila, Cebu, Cagayan de Oro (Laguindingan), Davao, Iloilo and Zamboanga.

“Starting today, year-round low fares of Cebu Pacific will sell for as low as P88 [base fare] even for travel within the next few days,” read the statement.

The budget airline also increased its seat capacity across flights between Manila, Cagayan de Oro, Davao, Cebu, Puerto Princesa, Iloilo and Bacolod. The airline also increased the seat capacity for flights between Cebu, Cagayan de Oro, Bacolod and Iloilo.

Cebu Pacific CEO Lance Gokongwei previously said the airline is expected to a “P3-4 billion hit” in its net income after passengers suspend their trips en route China.

