Cebu Pacific resumes some domestic flights on June 2; int’l flights still suspended

MANILA, Philippines — Budget airline Cebu Pacific on Saturday said it would resume some domestic flights by June 2, but international flights would remain suspended from June 1 to 30.
“We will continue to work with the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF), as well as other national and local government authorities, on the rules and requirements to resume commercial passenger flights between areas under General Community Quarantine (GCQ),” Cebu Pacific said in a statement.
“In Manila, all flights will depart and arrive from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3. All International flights remain suspended from June 1 to 30, 2020,” it added.
The airline management reiterated that leisure travel was still prohibited by the government.
FEATURED STORIES
It added that guests should check guidelines from the ”IATF and with the local governments of their origin and destination for the required documents.“
Here are the following flights that will resume by June 2:
|Route
|Flight
|Estimated Departure
|Effective Date
|Manila-General Santos
|5J 995
|11:35 a.m.
|June 2-4, 2020
|General Santos-Manila
|5J 996
|2:20 p.m.
|June 2-4, 2020
|Manila-Naga
|DG 6111
|12:10 p.m.
|June 3-4, 2020
|Naga-Manila
|DG 6112
|2:00 p.m.
|June 3-4, 2020
|Manila-Cagayan de Oro
|5J 395
|1:00 p.m.
|June 3-4, 2020
|Cagayan de Oro-Manila
|5J 396
|3:25 p.m.
|June 3-4, 2020
|Manila-Cebu
|5J 553
|1:05 p.m.
|June 3-4, 2020
|Cebu-Manila
|5J 554
|3:35 p.m.
|June 3-4, 2020
Cebu Pacific also said they will provide updates on flight schedules from June 5 onwards as they “build-up domestic flight network, depending on market demand, quarantine restrictions and government regulations.”
/atm
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.