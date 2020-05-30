Cebu Pacific resumes some domestic flights on June 2; int’l flights still suspended

MANILA, Philippines — Budget airline Cebu Pacific on Saturday said it would resume some domestic flights by June 2, but international flights would remain suspended from June 1 to 30.

“We will continue to work with the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF), as well as other national and local government authorities, on the rules and requirements to resume commercial passenger flights between areas under General Community Quarantine (GCQ),” Cebu Pacific said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In Manila, all flights will depart and arrive from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3. All International flights remain suspended from June 1 to 30, 2020,” it added.

The airline management reiterated that leisure travel was still prohibited by the government.

FEATURED STORIES

It added that guests should check guidelines from the ”IATF and with the local governments of their origin and destination for the required documents.“

Here are the following flights that will resume by June 2:

Route Flight Estimated Departure Effective Date Manila-General Santos 5J 995 11:35 a.m. June 2-4, 2020 General Santos-Manila 5J 996 2:20 p.m. June 2-4, 2020 Manila-Naga DG 6111 12:10 p.m. June 3-4, 2020 Naga-Manila DG 6112 2:00 p.m. June 3-4, 2020 Manila-Cagayan de Oro 5J 395 1:00 p.m. June 3-4, 2020 Cagayan de Oro-Manila 5J 396 3:25 p.m. June 3-4, 2020 Manila-Cebu 5J 553 1:05 p.m. June 3-4, 2020 Cebu-Manila 5J 554 3:35 p.m. June 3-4, 2020

Cebu Pacific also said they will provide updates on flight schedules from June 5 onwards as they “build-up domestic flight network, depending on market demand, quarantine restrictions and government regulations.”

/atm

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ