Cebu Pacific suspends online check-in for int’l flights amid COVID-19 menace

MANILA, Philippines — Cebu Pacific Air has suspended its online check-in operations for international flights as a precautionary measure against the dreaded coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
In a tweet on Wednesday, airline management said the online check-in option has been suspended since they would have to check and screen passengers’ travel history amid the surging number of COVID-19 cases worldwide.
“Please proceed to [Cebu Pacific] airport counters for document check & to get boarding pass,” read the tweet.
Hi everyJuan, online check-in is temporarily unavailable for international flights, as we have to check prior travel due to COVID-19. Please proceed to CEB airport counters for document check & to get boarding pass.
💡Online check-in is still available for flights within the PH. pic.twitter.com/duO5YCNJRV
— Cebu Pacific Air (@CebuPacificAir) February 26, 2020
In a Viber message to INQUIRER.net, Charo Lagamon, Cebu Pacific Air spokesperson, said the online option was temporarily stopped to screen passengers and prevent the spread of coronavirus.
“Online check-in was suspended for now for international flights as part of measures to screen passengers. this is part of measures to manage risk of [COVID-19] contamination,” she said.
However, Online check-in is still available for domestic flights, the budget airline clarified.
Cebu Pacific’s online check-in system allows faster check-in options through its website. For international flights, check-in is available from seven days to four hours before the scheduled flight.
More than 80,000 COVID-19 cases and 2,700 deaths have been reported globally, mostly in China.
