Cebu Pacific suspends online check-in for int’l flights amid COVID-19 menace

In a Viber message to INQUIRER.net, Charo Lagamon, Cebu Pacific Air spokesperson, said the online option was temporarily stopped to screen passengers and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“Online check-in was suspended for now for international flights as part of measures to screen passengers. this is part of measures to manage risk of [COVID-19] contamination,” she said.

However, Online check-in is still available for domestic flights, the budget airline clarified.

Cebu Pacific’s online check-in system allows faster check-in options through its website. For international flights, check-in is available from seven days to four hours before the scheduled flight.