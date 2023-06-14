Cebu province takes over tourist spot in south Cebu

CEBU CITY — Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia has ordered a stop to all ongoing construction along the shores of a fast emerging white sand beach destination in Badian town, south Cebu.

Garcia said the provincial government “took over” the management and development of Lambug Beach to clear obstructions from its easement zones.

“In the meantime, no further putting up of new structures within the area. All ongoing construction should be stopped,” she said in an interview on June 5.

The governor also put on hold any demolition of structures in the area until a final computation shall be made where the easement zones begin.

Garcia announced her decision after meeting with Badian Mayor Carmencita Lumain at the capitol.

The Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office earlier reported that many structures located along the shoreline of Lambug Beach violated the 20-meter easement zone from the shoreline.

The implementation of the easement zone, which requires no structures within 20 meters from the highest tide at Lambug Beach, was meant to protect individuals from potential calamities and to provide tourists with unrestricted access to the shoreline.

This also ensures that the beach is protected and preserved from destructive and disruptive structures.

Last January, owners of the different structures at Lambug Beach were told to comply with the easement zone regulation by voluntarily demolishing portions of their structures that encroached on the prohibited zone.

While some owners voluntarily demolished portions of their structures, others declined.

Garcia encouraged structure owners to collaborate with the Cebu provincial government to elevate Lambug Beach to greater success in the future.

Lambug Beach, the governor stressed, has beautiful white sand that needs to be cleared of obstructions so the public would enjoy its beauty.

She said the beach is at its finest and presents an excellent avenue for increased revenue for structure owners.

Under the Water Code of the Philippines, structures built within 20 meters from the shoreline of a coastal community are considered illegal.

Garcia said owners of affected resorts and other business establishments in Lambug Beach may avail themselves of the provincial government’s Countryside Development Program so they could get loans from financial institutions.

These business establishments may also join the province’s Sugbo Negosyo program, where qualified individuals would be assisted by the capitol.

Badian town is located 103.9 kilometers or about a three-hour ride from Cebu City.

Just recently, some residents in Lambug complained about the many cottages that were constructed at the shoreline, depriving them of access to the white sand beach.

Last Friday, Garcia also took over the management of the Kawasan Falls, also in Badian, which led to the suspension of canyoneering activities and swimming in the area, after the discovery of hazardous metallic spikes and illegal structures within the easement zones of the falls.

