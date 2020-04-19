Cebu records 7th COVID-19 death

CEBU CITY, Cebu, Philippines – Another patient died of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 in Cebu on Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths on the island province to seven.

Cebu City Mayor Edgar Labella said the patient, a resident of Barangay Mambaling, was admitted at a hospital on April 18.

“Unfortunately, [the patient[ died before the positive results came out,” Labella said.

Neither Labella nor the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH 7)disclosed the age and gender of the patient.

Meanwhile, DOH 7 Director Jaime Bernadas also announced that there were three more individuals who tested positive for the COVID-19 in Cebu.

Two of the new cases are in Barangay Labangon and Barangay Mambaling in Cebu City and the third is in Lapu-Lapu City.

As of this writing, the total number of COVID-19 cases on Cebu Island has reached 185, of whom 165 are in Cebu City

On the other hand, the province has three cases while the cities of Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue have 11 and six cases respectively.

