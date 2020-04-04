Cebu records no new COVID-19 case in past 2 days

CEBU CITY — For two consecutive days, there are no new novel coronavirus or COVID-19 cases in Cebu.

The Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center, a sub-national laboratory recently accredited by the World Health Organization to test samples for COVID-19, conducted 45 tests on Saturday and no one tested positive for the deadly virus.

At least 23 of the swab tests came from the different towns and cities of Cebu province, 12 from Cebu City, five from Mandaue City and five for Lapu-Lapu City.

In a press briefing, Cebu Gov. Gwen Garcia reminded Cebuanos not to be complacent and to instead pray for continued healing.

On Palm Sunday, Garcia said she will be attending a Mass that will be presided by Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma wherein a ceremonial “consecration” of Cebu to the Our Lady of Guadalupe, the island’s patroness.

Garcia said there are still 94 Persons Under Investigation (PUIs), 200 people with Influenza Like Illness, and four people with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection in the cities and province of Cebu.

The provincial government also reported that 5,733 people have already completed their 14-day mandatory quarantine.

As of Saturday, March 4, the number of COVID-19 cases in Cebu remains at 29 with four deaths while six other patients recovered from the virus.

Edited by JPV

