Cebu village chief held for guns, grenade, ammunition

CEBU CITY — Police arrested on Tuesday a barangay captain for alleged possession of a grenade, guns, and ammunition inside his residence in Boljoon town, south Cebu.
Elderson Han Baldezamo Mabalatan, the village chief of Baclayan, did not resist arrest.
Captain Amory Piedra Napoles, officer-in-charge of the Boljoon Municipal Police Station, said they went at 6:20 a.m. to Mabalatan’s house to serve a search warrant issued by Executive Judge Francis Rainer Navarrete of the Regional Trial Court in Argao town, Cebu.
Napoles said Mabalatan was accused of illegally possessing a .45 caliber pistol a violation of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.
FEATURED STORIES
Seized inside Mabalatan’s house were a hand grenade, two .45 pistols, a firearm hand grip, and four magazines of caliber .45, and 25 live ammunition.
However, Napoles said the subject of the search warrant, which was a .45 caliber pistol with serial number BB09402-11-246, was not found inside Mabalatan’s house located 103 kilometers south of Cebu City.
The operation was part of the Regional Simultaneous Anti-Criminality Law Enforcement Operations for 2023.
RELATED STORIES
Village chief in Laguna held for illegal firearms
Village chief nabbed over illegal guns in Cagayan town
lzb
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share
–>
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.