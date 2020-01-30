CebuPac to ‘reduce’ flights in China, HK, Macau after PH confirms 1st nCoV case

MANILA, Philippines — Cebu Pacific said Thursday that it would reduce direct flights between Philippines, China, Hong Kong and Macau after the Health department confirmed the first novel coronavirus case in the Philippines.

In an advisory, the management of the local airline said it would reduce the flights in these countries beginning Feb. 5 to March 29.

It also advised passengers with affected flights to check their “Manage Booking” portal in the Cebu Pacific website, https://book.cebupacificair.com/Manage/Retrieve/.

“Passengers affected by flight cancellations have been notified through the contact details provided upon booking,” the advisory read.

Here are the options for passengers whose flights are suspended:

• Rebook the flight (new flight date within 30 days of original travel date)

• Refund the tickets in full

• Store the value of the ticket in a Travel Fund for future use

Earlier, the Department of Health said a 38-year-old Chinese tourist tested positive for the new virus, which originated in Wuhan, China.

