“Celeb auction for COVID-19 mass testing raises P700,000 on opening day”

A celebrity auction that aims to raise funds to help carry out mass testing in the country has raised P700,000 within just hours after it opened on Monday, June 1.

Angel Locsin, one of the organizers, extended her gratitude as shared the figure on Tuesday, and urged people to continue supporting the initiative, dubbed Shop & Share.

“Thank you so much for the amazing support! We still have a few items available for immediate purchase and a few active auctions!” she said in an Instagram post.

Among the items that were actioned off were Angel Locsin’s sports utility vehicle, as well as luxury bags and accessories owned by fellow organizer Anne Curtis. Pre-loved items from other local stars such as Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera, Vice Ganda, Pia Wurtzbach, and Liza Soberano were also put up for sale.

A second batch of items will be announced soon, according to Angel.

We’ve raised OVER P700,000 on our opening day! Thank you!!! We still have a few items available for immediate purchase and a few active auctions! Pls check them all out at https://t.co/kdT3F4SAbW! We will announce the next batch of items schedule SOON! Please Stay tuned! 🛍 pic.twitter.com/tkmFuXWb43 — Shop and Share (@shopandshareph) June 2, 2020

First launched in 2009 in response to the Ondoy calamity, Angel and Anne re-launched Shop & Share, this time with Bea Alonzo and Dimples Romana, to procure coronavirus test its to render free testing in poor communities.

“With what we are able to raise, it is our aim to cover the expense for testing kits to the underprivileged who are affected by this global crisis,” the group said.

It added: “We pursue this mission humbly, with compassion and kindness in hopes of aiding the government in increasing testing for COVID-19 in our own little way.”