Celebrate Disney’s 100th Anniversary with D100: The Concert; Tickets Now Available on Trip.com

HONG KONG, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Calling all Disney fans! Get ready to experience the magic of Disney like never before with D100: The Concert, a multimedia extravaganza that celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company. And the best part? Tickets are now available on Trip.com, your go-to one-stop-shop for all your travel needs!

Join the HKSW Orchestra and eight talented performers from Hong Kong and the USA as they take you on a magical journey through some of Disney’s most iconic films. With live orchestral music and incredible vocal performances, D100: The Concert is a two-hour adventure that you won’t soon forget. Sing along to your favorite songs from timeless classics like Cinderella, Beauty & the Beast, The Lion King, Moana, Frozen, and Encanto, as original Disney animated film clips are projected live on the big screen.

D100: The Concert is a celebration of Disney’s 100th anniversary and takes place on September 9th and 10th, with four showtimes to choose from, including morning and afternoon performances. Tickets are now available on Trip.com, with prices ranging from $280 to $580 for all ages.

Why not make a day of it and indulge in a magical world? After the concert, head to the Happiest Place on Earth – Hong Kong Disneyland Resort– and book a stay at one of the hotels at the Resort to continue the celebration of Disney’s 100th anniversary. With all hotel bookings and tickets available on Trip.com, it’s never been easier to plan your ultimate Disney experience.

About HKSW Symphony Orchestra (supported by The Hong Kong Symphonic Winds)

The Hong Kong Symphonic Winds (HKSW) has a considerable size and structure, with some distinguished professional players actively performing on local and international stages, making great efforts and contributions to music education and performance.

About Fung Ka Hing, the Conductor

Fung Ka Hing – the Associate Music Director of Hong Kong Symphonic Winds since 2011, also receiving good reputation in assuming the role of a conductor.

Presentation licensed by Disney Concerts © All rights reserved