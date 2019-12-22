Celebrate Good Times! Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma Are Married
Congratulations are in order for Links”>Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma! On Dec. 21, the pair tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their Los Angeles home, People confirms. “It was small and low-key. Only family and close friends,” a source told the outlet. “The ceremony started at sunset and they got married inside the house. When the ceremony was over, guests cheered. The reception was in a white tent in the backyard. Her sister Haylie was very involved in the Links”>wedding prep too. Hilary and Haylie are very close.” Hilary’s stylist and friend also hinted at the speical union on Instagram, posting a bouquet of flowers and writing, “Winter solstice … a day of luv.”
Hilary and Matthew’s wedding comes seven months after the Younger star announced her engagement to the singer in May. The couple shares 1-year-old daughter Banks, who they welcomed in October 2018. Hilary is also a mom to 7-year-old son Luca, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie. Cheers to Hilary and Matthew!