Celebrate iShopChangi’s 8th Birthday Bash with Weekly Flash Vouchers, Stackable Brand Deals and MoreIshop.jpg

Toast to iShopChangi’s 8th birthday by making the most of weekly flash vouchers, stackable brand deals, 10.10 exclusive discounts, and a special promotion for DBS/POSB cardmembers. Running until October 20, 2021, this is your chance to save even more on fine wines & spirits, the latest electronics, beauty products and so much more.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 8 October 2021 – For iShopChangi’s 8th birthday bash, we’re inviting everyone to the party. Whether you’re looking to stock up on world-class spirits or the latest exercise tech, our selection of stackable brand deals ensures you get an incredible price. Meanwhile, add everything you need to your shopping cart and check out with our weekly flash vouchers to slash your spending.

Take Up to S$188 Off with Weekly Flash Vouchers

Celebrate our special day in style by using our weekly flash vouchers. From October 7-13, customers can use promo code 8BD28 to take S$28 off their order when they check out with a minimum S$250. If you’re ready to raise the stakes, checkout using 8BD188 to save S$188 off a minimum spend of S$1,000.

There’s plenty more where that came from. From October 14-20, take 12% off a minimum spend of S$288 with 8BD12 or 15% off a minimum spend of S$588 using 8BD15. With no discount cap on how much you can save, this is a great way to get your favourite brands at a hugely discounted rate.

Finally, our 10.10 flash voucher will get you 10% off with no minimum spend required, capped at S$50. Simply use the promo code 1010YAY from October 10-12 to enjoy further savings, sitewide.

While the promo codes can only be used one at a time, shoppers can make the most of these discounts with multiple checkouts! Get more bang for your buck with every cart-out.

Changi Rewards Members Earn 2.8% Bonus Rebate

This birthday bash, we want to do something extra special for our Changi Rewards members. Alongside the amazing everyday benefits of this members-only club, earn a big bonus rebate of 2.8% when you shop until October 20. Capped at 3,000 points, this wonderful promo is only accessible to the first 888 members who RSVP and make a purchase.

DBS/POSB Cardmembers Get Even More Perks

As we look to make our 8th birthday unforgettable, we’ve created some additional promo codes just for DBS/POSB cardmembers. If you’re a new iShopChangi customer, use 8DBS20NEW to take 20% off your purchase with no minimum spend, capped at S$30.

Existing iShopChangi shoppers can also get in on the action, with 8DBS12ALL granting 12% off a minimum spend of S$250, capped at S$50. Running until October 20, this promo is a stellar way to boost the value of your shopping spree.

Stack and Save Brand Deals

If you’re excited to unwrap some awesome bargains from iShopChangi, our stack and save brand deals are tough to beat. Find unbelievable prices on award-winning Scotch whisky from GLENLIVET or pampering prices on skincare from PAYOT. Plus, level up your health and wellness this October with brand deals on the latest FITBIT trackers and nourishing premium manuka from HONEYWORLD.

About iShopChangi

iShopChangi was launched in 2013 as an extension of Changi Airport’s promise to deliver greater comfort and convenience to travellers in its suite of airport retail offerings. Passengers can browse and purchase tax- and duty-free products across all terminals between 30 days to 12 hours pre-flight on the e-store – and choose to collect their items at Collection Centres within departure, upon arrival or have them delivered free in Singapore. Providing easy access to over 30,000 products across 900 brands and exclusives such as Changi First product launches, the site has since received global recognition with its award for Best Website – Retail Customer Facing at The Moodies: the Airport and Travel Retail Digital Media Awards 2018. In early 2020, the e-commerce store started to retail a selection tax- and duty-absorbed products to Singapore-based residents without the need to fly.

#iShopChangi