Celebrate the Lantern Festival and Enjoy Lanterns in the Glittering Ancient City of Taierzhuang

ZAOZHUANG, China, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Lantern Festival is one of the traditional festivals in China. Main folk activities during this festival, which fell on Feb 5 this year, are enjoying lanterns, eating glutinous rice balls, guessing lantern riddles, and setting off fireworks.



Lanterns of the year of Rabbit in the Ancient City of Taierzhuang focus on traditional culture.

The Ancient City of Taierzhuang, Zaozhuang City, Shandong Province lies on the banks of the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal. The glittering Ancient City attracts many tourists to enjoy the lanterns, go sightseeing and feel the strong festive atmosphere.

As the saying goes, “Up above there is paradise, down here there are Suzhou and Hangzhou, as well as the glittering Ancient City of Taierzhuang in Zaozhuang.”

After nightfall, the Ancient City of Taierzhuang becomes a dreamlike wonderland. Bustling crowds share joy in the glittering street decorated by bright lanterns. The beautiful lanterns and wonderful night scene complement each other as a splendid magnificence.

Lanterns of the year of Rabbit in the Ancient City of Taierzhuang focus on traditional culture, and integrate elements of the new national trend, showing the unique folk culture of Zaozhuang.

Lanterns of various shapes dress up the night of the Ancient City of Taierzhuang, presenting a joyful visual feast to tourists from all over the world.