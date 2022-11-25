Celebrate the love of giving at Mrs Claus Bakery in LANDMARKimage-4.jpeg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 25 November 2022 – Celebrate the Love of Giving at LANDMARK this festive season with Mrs Claus and her team of over80 Christmas Helpers as they create delicious cookie treats to share with family and friends at her magnificent bakery. A bakery complete with 16 festive attractions from the sweetest Gingerbread House, giant steaming Tea Pot House, towering Cookie Christmas Tree, to the Ingredients Library for everyone to join in the fun and enjoy.

Mrs Claus Bakery at LANDMARK

Delight in the Festive World of Mrs Claus Bakery

This festive season, LANDMARK has been transformed into Mrs Claus Bakery, featuring a host of wonderous characters, including a Christmas Elves family who join Gingy the Gingerbread Man, Flippy the Penguin, Fluffy the Polar Bear and Dasher the Reindeer, to help Mrs Claus in her bakery. Discover a delightful world with Christmas cookies all around, a magically festive scene with a soaring giant Fluffy the Polar Bear hot air balloon, Flippy Penguin airship, and Dasher the reindeer flying-tricycle.

As part of the festive activities, families and friends can join in all the Mrs Claus Bakery excitement and partake in photo opportunities from 24th November 2022 until 2nd January 2023. Purchase a charity ticket to explore Gingy’s Gingerbread House; bounce as high as you can on a giant Tea Pot House trampoline; take a Turning Teacup ride or play on the cookie-made See-Saw all while keeping a look-out for selfie-opportunities with the real-life Mrs Claus and Gingy the Gingerbread Man.

Mrs. Claus and Gingy Meet & Greet Schedule Monday to Thursday (19th to 22nd December) 3:30pm – 7:30pm Friday (25th November to 23rd December) 3:30pm – 7:30pm Saturday & Sunday (26th November to 25th December) 12:00noon – 6:00pm Public Holiday (26th to 27th December) 12:00noon – 6:00pm

Exciting Digital-thrills with Mrs Claus Bakery Games

Enjoy a series of bakery-inspired digital-games and collect as many ingredients as quickly as you can from the Cookie Ingredient Catch game with the top 10 scorers rewarded with their very own avatar displayed on the Bakery Leaderboard. Create your very own avatar at Gingy’s Gingerbread House and watch the magical Mrs Claus’ mini bakery show to discover a secret spell to boost the energy of the Penguins. Take photos and collect Christmas stamps at the Dough Mixer and Packaging Stations and help Mrs Claus to decorate and prepare her cookies to deliver to friends in the Gingerbread ‘Pack and Dash’ interactive digital game, spreading the love of giving to all.

Visit the LANDMARK Christmas Campaign Site to pre-book time-slots for all Christmas installation activities. Log-in at https://www.landmark.hk/en/whats-on/happenings/mrs-claus-bakery to discover exciting pre-event experiences, including creating your very own personal Avatar, WhatsApp stickers and AR e-card to share your Christmas greetings to family and friends. Search for the three special stamps hidden around Mrs Claus Bakery to complete your e-stamp card collection and redeem festive rewards at the Sweet Treat Vending Machine.

Share in the Love of Giving this Christmas

LANDMARK always reminds us that goodwill and cheer should be shared during the festive season, with this year’s special Christmas theme celebrating the sentiments of ‘Love is in the Giving’.

This Christmas, LANDMARK once again aligns with Hongkong Land HOME FUND in supporting the initiatives on upward mobility of young people and promotion of social inclusion. LANDMARK celebrates the holiday season with the spirit of giving, with the proceeds from installation ticketing, merchandising and Christmas Charity Booths benefitting four designated charity partners Box of Hope; Make-a-Wish® Hong Kong; The Society of Rehabilitation & Crime Prevention, Hong Kong (SRACP); and Shine Skills Centre of Vocational Training Council.

Cookie Smiles join in the sharing with their “Gingerbread for Good” Campaign Pop-up with sales of their delicious cookies benefitting Box-of-Hope and Shine Skills Centre; while Make-a-Wish®, in their 24th consecutive year of collaboration with Hongkong Land, make a welcome return with their Christmas Booth. Purchase the perfect festive stocking-fillers at Mrs Claus Bakery Gift Shop from a unique array of charity merchandise, including plush toy Penguins, Christmas character ornaments in different styles, Gingy the Gingerbread Man and Flippy the Penguin cookie cutters, decorative magnets, personalised Mrs Claus baking aprons and Christmas stockings, with the proceeds donated to SRACP.





Members of our BESPOKE loyalty programme can also join in the spirit of the season by converting their BESPOKE Reward Points into donations, which will be distributed amongst this year’s charity beneficiaries. Hongkong Land will then match their donations.

Indulge in a Feast of Christmas Treats and Delicacies

Indulge in all the tasty treats of the holiday season at LANDMARK, as participating F&B outlets join in the festivities with specially curated menus inspired by Mrs Claus and her cast of delightful Christmas friends.

Enjoy exclusive Mrs Claus Bakery themed tea sets at CAFÉ LANDMARK and LE SALON DE THÉ de Joël Robuchon created by Michelin-starred restaurant Joël Robuchon HK Executive Chef Julien and team, the restaurant is also creating Mrs Claus and Santa Paws lollipops and delicious Gingy Gingerbread Men. Tuck into the ultimate sweetest treats with delicious Penguin Cake by Vive Cake Boutique and mouth-wateringly creative Mrs Claus Bakery character-themed cupcakes and Gingerbread DIY kits at CATCHIC. Sink your teeth into the delicately delicious Ma Phraw Khas Tar Thai coconut custard at Mak Mak with assorted Christmas character topping designs. Don’t miss out on the unique limited-edition Flippy the Penguin Chocolate figures filled with toasted almond and orange candies specially ordered at The Mandarin Cake Shop. Coffee aficionados can sip on the special seasonal flavours lovingly-topped with six Mrs Claus’ Bakery characters to discover at Moxie, NODI and CREW.



Seasonal Shopping with BESPOKE Rewards

‘Tis the season to be jolly, and in the spirit of Christmas we are gifting festive rewards to members of our BESPOKE loyalty programme! From 24th November to 27th December 2022, they can earn BESPOKE Dollar rebates of up to 6%* and enjoy a selection of pampering surprises and gifts with a minimum spending of HK$10,000 at LANDMARK.

Spending Per Receipt (HK$) BESPOKE

Reward Points Bonus Rewards HK$500,000 and above 3.5x BEYORG Deluxe Organic Face & Hair Care Set (valued at HK$2,320) + a BASEHALL HK$100 gift certificate HK$200,000 – HK$499,999 3x BEYORG A.O.R Super Glow Organic Skincare Set (valued at HK$1,610) + a BASEHALL HK$100 gift certificate HK$30,000 – HK$199,999 2.5x BEYORG A.O.R Moisturising Organic Skincare Set (valued at HK$805) + a BASEHALL HK$100 gift certificate HK$10,000 – HK$29,999 2x BEYORG A.O.R Deluxe Organic Mask Set (valued at HK$580) + a BASEHALL HK$50 gift certificate

*Terms and conditions apply. Please refer to https://www.landmark.hk/en/whats-on/happenings//mrs-claus-bakery/sweet-festive-rewards for more details.

Celebrate the Spirit of Christmas at LANDMARK

Embrace the spirit of giving with our charity partners, in sharing all the festive holiday fun with family, loved ones and friends this Christmas at LANDMARK.

Discover more about LANDMARK, receive our latest news and register for upcoming events by signing up for the LANDMARK eNewsletter at www.landmark.hk. Follow LANDMARK on Facebook at www.facebook.com/landmark.hk; Instagram at www.instagram.com/landmarkhk or search ‘landmarkhk’, and use the hashtags #landmarkhk, #landmarkchristmas, #mrsclausbakery and #loveisinthegiving. Look for LANDMARK’s WeChat account at “hklandmark’, Xiaohongshu account at “landmark_hk”and Sina Weibo account at www.weibo.com/landmarkhk.

Search the Christmas Installation Booking Mini Site & Price list of available experiences at LANDMARK @ https://mrsclausbakery.landmark.hk/

‘Flippy’ Penguin Plush

Mrs Claus’ Bakery Stocking

Bakery Friends Christmas Ornaments

Perfect festive stocking-fillers including plush toy Flippy, Christmas characters ornaments, personalised Mrs Claus’ baking aprons, Christmas stockings and decorative magents, with the proceeds donated to charity beneficiary partner empowered by the Hongkong Land HOME FUND.

Christmas themed tea set from CAFÉ LANDMARK

Enjoy an exclusive Mrs Claus Bakery themed tea set at CAFÉ LANDMARK.

Share a sweet treat with the Mrs Claus Bakery inspired afternoon tea set priced at HK$588 +10% service fee. CAFÉ LANDMARK customers can enjoy a complimentary character ornament with each Tea Set. A donation of HK$20 of each tea set sold will be donated to designated charity partner.

Christmas themed tea set , Mrs Claus and Santa Paws lollipops and delicious ‘Gingy’ Gingerbread

Created by Michelin-starred restaurant Joël Robuchon HK Executive Chef Julien and team, indulge in a delighfully delicious Christmas tea set for two priced at HK$888. An indulgent tea set with a half-bottle of Ruinart Rose is offered for HK$1,388 (all prices subject to 10% service charge). Customers can enjoy a complimentary cookie cutter set as gift with each tea set. Available starting from 1st Decemeber 2022 at LE SALON DE THÉ de Joël Robuchon.

LE SALON DE THÉ de Joël Robuchon has also created the cutest Mrs Claus and Santa Paws lollipops Red Mug Set (Priced at HK$238) available from 24th Novemeber and delicious ‘Gingy’ Gingerbread Men Cookies (Priced at HK$120 for 2pcs and HK$150 for 3pcs) available starting from 1st Decemeber 2022.

A donation of 10% of every Mug Set sold will be donated to the designated charity partner.

Limited Edition Flippy the Penguin Chocolate at The Mandarin Cake Shop

Creative chefs at Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong have created the ultimate chocolate treat with the Mrs Claus Little Helper – Flippy the Penguin (Priced at HK$988 and available from 28th November 2022 onwards).

Sold in the The Mandarin Cake Shop, the limited 50-edition Dark Chocolate Penguin is filled with toasted Almonds and Candied Orange. All the sales proceeds will all go to our charity partner. Please pre-order while stocks last!

Limited Edition Flippy the Penguin Cake at Vive Cake Boutique

Vive Cake Boutique makes this festive season even sweeter with the stunning Flippy’s Festive Parade cake. Decked out with candy canes galore, this one comes in delightful flavours of chocolate, red velvet, banana (Priced at HK$1,680 serves 10 people and HK$1,980 serves 15 people).

A donation of 7% for every cake sold will be donated to the designated charity partner.

Spiced Pumpkin Latte at Moxie

NODI Latte

Shrek Coffee at CREW

Inspired seasonal coffees and drinks with special flavours and lovingly decorated with 6 Christmas Bakery characters to sip, savour and discover across Moxie, NODI and CREW.

Moxie’s Spiced Pumpkin Latte



A winter’s drink served hot made up of pumpkin flavours with cinnamon & nutmeg for sweetness with extra added spices.



Price: HK$52 +10%

A donation of 10% of every Spiced Pumpkin Latte sold to designated charity.

Shrek Latte at CREW, BaseHall



In Shrek Latte (HK$65) there is so much more than Matcha. Enjoy this intense and complex latte and find out what is inside this sweet-and-bitter latte!

A donation of 5% of every Shrek Latte sold to designated charity.

Mrs Claus’ cupcakes & festive DIY Kits at CATCHIC

For the sweet of treats, tuck into delicious Bakery character cupcakes, featuring the Elves, Dasher the Reindeer and Gingy the Gingerbread Man, a DIY Gingy cookie and DIY Gingerbread House kit at CATCHIC. (available from 5th December 2022 onwards)

Christmas themed cupcakes (HK$32 each)



Mrs. Claus’ Elf Cupcakes



Gingy Cupcake



Flippy cupcake

Mrs. Claus’ Gingy DIY Kit priced at HK$80



Mrs. Claus’ Bakery Shop DIY Kit priced at HK$150

Festive Drinks & Desserts at Mak Mak

For a festive taste sensation enjoy the delicious Ma Phraw Khas Tar Thai coconut custard at Mak Mak with assorted character topping designs. HK$55 a serving.

Signature Christmas drinks:



Thai Sukh San Mojito priced at HK$95



Thai Gimlet priced at HK$90



Lod Chong Thai priced at HK$65

A donation of HK$15 of the festive dessert and festive drinks to designated charity.

Editors’ Note:



Hongkong Land HOME FUND: The Hongkong Land HOME FUND was launched in November 2020 with an initial investment of HK$100 million, demonstrating Hongkong Land’s long-term commitment to the development of future generations and its aspiration to contribute to the fostering of an inclusive society. Hongkong Land HOME FUND’s initial initiatives aim to address long-term underlying socio-economic issues, by supporting youth in unleashing their potential and improving the standards of living and the social upward mobility of low-income households.

Box of Hope began in 2008 when two Mothers, Nicole Woodhouse and Harriet Cleverly, had the desire to teach their children about the concept of child poverty. What began as a family project has grown into a huge initiative where we collected over 33,000 boxes in 2022.

Make-A-Wish Hong Kong® is one of Hongkong Land’s long-term charity partners. It is dedicated to creating life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses aged between 3 and 17, to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy.

The Society of Rehabilitation & Crime Prevention Hong Kong: The Society of Rehabilitation and Crime Prevention, Hong Kong (SRACP), formerly known as The Hong Kong Discharged Prisoners’ Aid Society, is a government recognised charitable organisation established in 1957. The SRACP provides quality rehabilitation and multifarious services for Hong Kong residents who are charged with a criminal offence, have been convicted of crimes, or released from prisons; as well as to provide community education, mental health service and crime prevention programmes for the general public of Hong Kong

Shine Skills Centre (SSC), is a member of VTC Group which offers skills training programmes for people with disabilities aged 15 or above to enhance their employability. The three offering sites of Shine Skills Centre are SSC (Kwun Tong), SSC (Pokfulam) and SSC(Tuen Mun). With its diverse programme choices, flexible training mode, wide range of support services, and committed teaching team, Shine Skills Centre engenders a learning environment filled with care and passion, where every student grows and shines.

Cookie Smiles. Amidst the Covid-19 upheaval in 2020, Agnes Chin (the director of Complete Deelite) sensed an opportunity to help spread joy and hope in a time when it was sorely needed. She partnered up with Jo Soo-Tang, an NGO advisor, fellow cooking aficionado, and mother to three, to create Cookie Smiles; an online fundraising platform. Born with a mission to support the disadvantaged, and to satisfy the world with the greatest comfort food ever – the cookie. Cookie Smiles is a social enterprise under the Edible Artists Global Academy Association (EAGAA), whose purpose is to help support two chosen charities per year via fundraising, offer training opportunities for the disadvantaged and provide jobs for the physically impaired.

Hashtag: #LANDMARK

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.