Celebrate Year End with iShopChangi’s Holiday Specials this November in Singaporepromo.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 1 November 2022 – Let iShopChangi be your one-stop platform to purchase gifts for friends and family this Christmas season. With exciting deals on beauty and wellness, electronics, wines and spirits, and more, kick off the month of November and usher in the festive season by relishing special discounts and fantastic deals.

Kickstart the Haul-idays with the 11.11 Frenzy Sale

iShopChangi’s 11.11 flash sale, Christmas sale and Black Friday Cyber Monday deals are making a grand comeback! Start lifting your Christmas spirits with the much anticipated 11.11 sale season and grab all that your heart desires at a bargain by locking in these discount codes.

11.11 Sitewide Vouchers (Non-Travellers Only) Period: 1 – 11 November 2022 Code Description 1111FLASH18 18% off with no minimum spend, capped at S$50 1111FLASH25 25% off S$1000, capped at S$300 FLASH11 S$11 off* no minimum spend *First 111 checkouts daily at 12am 24-hour S$11 Frenzy (Non-Travellers Only) Period: 11 November 2022 only Hottest products at only S$11, limited quantity available. Products released at five timings throughout the day: 12am, 12pm, 4pm, 7pm, 10pm





For skincare lovers, iShopChangi has got you covered with buy-one-gift-one specials! Don’t miss out on an attractive 50% discount where you can get two packs of Dr.Jart+ Dermask Vital Hydra Solution Facial Mask 5′ s , bringing the price down from S$56 to just S$28. Take home the IDS Skincare’s DermaShield Serum for just S$99 instead of the usual S$198, saving yourself 50% as you go.

That’s not all! Only on 11 November, save more dollars on selected skincare and health supplements as you cart them out for just S$11. Spend 72% less on the nourishing New Moon Bird’s Nest Collagen with Manuka Honey originally priced at S$39.80 and 91% less on the cult favourite SK-II Facial Treatment Clear Lotion 230ml previously at S$116. With limited pieces released at five timings throughout the S$11 frenzy sale — 12am, 12pm, 4pm, 7pm,dermashield and 10pm — be sure to set those alarms and make the best out of these enticing offers!

Massive Savings During Black Friday Cyber Monday

Clinch nifty gifts without feeling the pinch when you shop during the 11-day Black Friday Cyber Monday biggest tech and beauty fair on iShopChangi. Cut your shopping costs by checking out your cart with these special discount codes for electronics or beauty products of your choice.

Black Friday Cyber Monday (Non-Travellers Only) Period: 18 – 28 November 2022 Code Description BFCMTECH For Electronics category only: 10% off S$600, capped at S$70 BFCMBEAUTY For Beauty category only: 20% off S$800, capped at S$250

Any time from 18 to 28 November, snap up exclusive skincare items like the Shiseido 150th Anniversary Eudermine Revitalizing Essence at S$75, 40% off the original S$125. Since Christmas will be ’round the corner, host your guests to a spread of mouth-watering delights, whipped up swiftly thanks to the Mayer 3.5L Digital Air Fryer – get it at S$99, 53% off the original S$209. Just be sure to have your cart ready early, because with prices this low, your favourites will be flying off the shelves before you know it!

Get the Festive Times Rolling with Tantalising Deals

Snag Christmas bargains before anyone else and start checking off your Christmas shopping list early this year! Specially for travellers only, enjoy a wonderful Christmas shopping spree on iShopChangi with this exclusive early bird sitewide voucher.

Early Bird Xmas Sitewide Voucher (Travellers Only) Period: 14 – 30 November 2022 Code Description XMASTR100 S$100 off* S$500 * First 200 shoppers only





Travellers and non-travellers are in luck with shopping offers that let you go all out right before the holidays. With sitewide discounts and deals up to 60% off, it is high time for you to kick back, relax and scroll for the gifts of your choice. Cart out using these vouchers for maximum savings on your Christmas shopping.

Christmas Sitewide Vouchers (Non-Travellers Only) Period: 12 November – 27 December 2022 Code Description XMAS10 10% off S$100, capped at S$30 XMAS15 15% off S$400, capped at S$120 XMAS18 18% off S$900, capped at S$250 Christmas Sitewide Vouchers (Travellers Only) Period: 1 November – 31 December 2022 Code Description XMASTR12 12% off S$400, capped at S$60 XMASTR15 15% off S$600, capped at S$100 XMASTR20 20% off S$1000, capped at S$250

With brands like PowerPac presenting irresistible discounts of up to 75% off, get on the good list with gifts that are sure to be a hit! Check out the Bear Electric Cake Waffles Maker Multifunction Pan going at S$29.90, 75% off the usual S$119. Freshen up your Christmas party with the Bear 4.5L Ultrasonic Humidifier, Built-in Water Purifying and Aroma Diffuser at a highly enticing S$29.90, 70% off the original S$99.

Cart out with a curated selection of wines and spirits. Savour the bright taste of Pinot Noir grapes in the refreshing Handpicked Regional Selection Rosé 2019 at a 17% discount for S$39.90 instead of the usual S$48.00. For the adventurous souls, go for Compendium Spirits The Dessert Shop Assorted Soju Pack to sip on familiar local flavours at just S$39.15 after a 10% discount from the original price of S$43.50.

Travellers can also look forward to additional gifts like the exclusive Changi Airport Control Tower Pins with a minimum spend of S$300. Purchase functional packing cubes at only S$8 to keep your luggage organised when you spend over S$$80!

Secret Santa Gift Ideas for the Globetrotters

From 14 to 31 November, travellers can drop the pressure of being the best Secret Santa and get your jingle on with curated gift options from revered brands.

For Secret Santa gifts under S$300, consider the elegant and well-structured James Hennessy Cognac 1000 Ml 40% at S$230 that will appeal to liquor connoisseurs. At just S$132.40, the hot-selling Jo Malone London Travel Retail Exclusive Fragrance Layering Collection is perfect for perfume enthusiasts.

At prices below S$500, give the gift of healthier skin with the iconic LANCÔME Genifique Serum Duo that boasts an impressive formulation of seven prebiotics and probiotics. With its delicately crafted porcelain flagon, gold accents and sophisticated detailing, the Royal Salute 25 Years Old The Treasured Blend Scotch Whisky 700ml 40% – Travel Exclusive is a sight to behold and a perfect choice for a luxurious gift.

Looking to indulge a little this Christmas? Check out iShopChangi’s Secret Santa gifts under S$700. Infused with fermented extracts in a cocktail of premium ingredients that boost skin radiance, LA MER The Eye Concentrate Duo is perfect for individuals who desire the finer things in life. If you are shopping for a fellow traveller, consider the GoPro Hero 11 Black to record exciting travel adventures.

‘Tis the Season to be Jolly

Besides the S$5 welcome voucher that awaits new sign-ups on Changi Pay, new non-travelling users of iShopChangi will get a warm welcome with the <XMASNEW> discount code that guarantees 30% off purchases with no minimum spend, discount capped at S$50! Browse our expansive collection of items as we help you get more bang for your buck this November. Head to iShopChangi today and make it a holiday to remember.

Hashtag: #iShopChangi