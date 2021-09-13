Celebrating 8th Anniversary, QuickHR Appreciates Employees with Special Recognition Awards

SINGAPORE, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — A holistic cloud-based Human Resource Management Solution (HRMS) QuickHR has given its valuable employees Special Recognition Awards as a part of the company’s 8th-anniversary celebration.



QuickHR Team at the HR Vendor of the Year Award 2020 ceremony

The awards serve as a way to thank QuickHR staff for their support and contributions to the company’s achievements and milestones for the past eight years. These include winning the HR Vendor of the Year Award for three years in a row and being nominated for another nine awards this year in the HRM Asia Readers’ Choice Awards 2021, SG:D Techblazer Awards 2021 and HumanResources Online HR Vendors of the Year Awards 2021.

The awards amplify QuickHR’s great feedback from both clients and employees alike with 4.8-star on Google Reviews and 4.6-star on Glassdoor.

“We would not be here today without the support of our loyal clients. Since we started eight years ago, we have kept our promise of putting our clients’ needs first, and that has allowed us to come as far as we have,” said Sukhveer “Suki” Bajaj, Founder and Managing Director of QuickHR.

Growing from 3 to 50 employees, QuickHR now caters to over 2,300 clients and 95,000 users through its full-suite HR software. The company has planned aggressive hiring as it expands into Asia-Pacific markets in 2022, a step towards achieving its vision as the global solution of choice for the next generation of an agile workforce.

“QuickHR is a company that values their best assets, empowers their employees and has the kindest director in my many years of professional work life. That makes us a happy and motivated workforce,” said Serena, Business Development Manager of QuickHR. “I am confidently looking forward to work with QuickHR for many more years to come. Congratulations QuickHR!”

About QuickHR’s Platform

QuickHR’s software was designed with different end-users in mind to provide a full-spectrum platform where HR professionals can build better organisations, from running payroll, approving claims, accessing payslips, and more on the go via mobile app. Every part is designed with security, stability and ease-of-use in mind.

It has established itself in the market as a customer-centric business with a strong foothold in ensuring HR compliance with local regulations (MOM, IRAS, CPF Board). QuickHR has also been assessed by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) to be effective, market-tested and cost-effective as a pre-approved solution for government grants offered to SMEs.

QuickHR is the only cloud HR software in Singapore that has achieved three of the highest certifications in security and quality management standards: ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015 as well as the Multi-Tiered Cloud Security Standard MTCS SS584:2015; the last of which only 1 other Singapore-based HR solution has received. QuickHR is also securely hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS), the global leader in cloud infrastructure and home to big names such as Instagram and Netflix.

QuickHR’s objective is to provide software that is both cost-effective for low barrier of entry to SMEs and at the same time have the depth of features required by larger companies. Not only does it provide a wide range of off-the-shelf solutions, it also understands that each company has its unique processes and requirements. That is why QuickHR can offer a tailored solution that suits each client’s needs.

About QuickHR by Enable Business

A cutting-edge B2B SaaS company headquartered in Singapore, Enable Business developed a holistic cloud-based Human Resource Management System (HRMS), QuickHR, that introduces an innovative approach to address the concerns of traditional HR platforms. Established in 2013, Enable Business helps management and HR professionals navigate the ever-evolving technological landscape by covering all aspects of human resource and workforce management.

For more information about QuickHR, please visit quickhr.co or the company’s official LinkedIn / Facebook .

For business inquiries: Serena, Business Development Manager, 6908-8158