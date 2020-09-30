Celebrating birthday as House Speaker part of term-sharing deal – Cayetano

MANILA, Philippines — It seems that the birthdays of both Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano and Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco played a role in setting the date for their term-sharing deal that has been hounding the House of Representatives.

In his speech before his colleagues on Wednesday, Cayetano claimed that Duterte made a plea to Velasco to move the speakership turnover to December to make way for the passage of the proposed 2021 budget — which the Marinduque lawmaker denied.

Cayetano explained that when they forged their term-sharing deal in 2019, among the agreements was that he would celebrate his birthday, which is on Oct. 28, still as the Speaker of the House.

“When we made the 15-21, and Senator Bong Go was there, the agreement was very clear: I have two budgets that I will pass, and that I will celebrate my birthday as the Speaker,” Cayetano said, speaking partly in Filipino.

However, Velasco pointed out that he was also going to celebrate his birthday on Nov. 9.

Cayetano then recalled his exchange with Velasco.

Velasco: “It’s also my birthday.”

Cayetano: “Pare, it’s my 50th birthday. It’s just sentimental for me.”

Velasco: “You’re so shallow.”

Cayetano: “Yes, I’m really shallow. I’m really shallow. Sentimental. But who isn’t sentimental when he turns 50 years old?”

[Cayetano’s original statement: “Sabi n’ya, ‘E birthday ko rin e!’ Sabi ko, “Pare 50th birthday ko, sentimental lang sa’kin.” Sabi n’ya, ‘Ang babaw mo naman.’ Sabi ko, ‘Oo mababaw talaga ako.’ Mababaw talaga ako e, sentimental. Eh sino ba naman ang nagfi-fifty years old sa atin na hindi sentimental.”]

In an interview on Wednesday morning, Oriental Mindoro 1st District Rep. Doy Leachon, a Velasco supporter, also made a similar comment. He said both Velasco and Cayetano decided on Oct. 14 as the date for the speakership turnover.

Leachon recalled how that conversation went.

Cayetano: “I hope I’m still the Speaker on my birthday.”

Velasco: “It’s also going to be my birthday, but it’s on Nov. 9.”

[Leachon’s original statement: “‘Sana umabot ako na speaker pa rin ako ng birthday ko,’ sabi ni Speaker Cayetano, which will be on October 28. Sabi naman ni Cong. Lord Velasco, ‘E birthday ko rin kaso rin November 9 eh’.”]

“Both of them [decided on October 14],” Leachon said.

He added that, if the term-sharing agreement were to be followed, it would take effect on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

Villafuerte argued, however, that the term-sharing agreement would end on Oct. 30.

“Their math is wrong. If you want to be exact — October 22. Let’s get their numbers straight. What’s the big deal about waiting for 22 days? Why are they advancing it to October 14?” Villafuerte said.

[Villafuerte’s original statement: “Mali ang mathematics nila. If you want to be exact — October 22. Let’s get their numbers straight. Ano naman ang mag-antay ng 22 days? Why are they advancing it to October 14?”]

[atm]

