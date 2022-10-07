Celebrating the upcoming G20 Summit, Well-Known Influencers Collaborate to Voice the Priority Issues in the #SaatnyaIndonesia Campaign

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — To celebrate the upcoming G20 Summit, well-known influencers from Indonesia will be campaigning to spread the word on the priority issues addressed in the G20 Presidency on November 15-16 in Bali, Indonesia. Through the #SaatnyaIndonesia campaign for #GerakBersama #G20Indonesia, influencers will share their contents on their social media from October to November 2022 regarding the Global Health Architecture, Digital Transformation, and Sustainable Energy Transition.



Indonesian influencers collaborate to voice the priority issues addressed in the G20 Summit through the #SaatnyaIndonesia campaign

In this campaign, the Ministry of Communications and Informatics collaborates with several top national influencers to reach all levels of Indonesian society. The influencers will share various types of content related to the three main issues of the G20 Presidency through their social media for their millions of followers to see. For example, the contents will discuss the “20 Healthy Habits to Increase Productivity” to foster public understanding of the Global Health Architecture. While for the Sustainable Energy Transition, the content will advise on the “Different Ways to Love the Earth.”

“The meeting of the G20 countries is expected to move Indonesia and the whole world towards economic recovery and sustainability. Therefore, it is essential to attract attention and invite people in Indonesia from all levels to participate in the G20 Presidency,” says Usman Kansong, Director General of Information and Public Communications of the Indonesian Ministry of Communications and Informatics.

The influencers who will take part in the #SaatnyaIndonesia campaign are Nycta Gina (@missnyctagina) and Doctor Reisa Broto Asmoro (@reisabrotoasmoro), discussing the issue of Global Health Architecture, Doctor Tirta (@dr.tirta) on Digital Transformation issues, and Nadine Chandrawinata (@nadinelist) on Sustainable Energy Transitions.

The discussion of the Global Health Architecture issues in the G20 Presidency is a direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The collaboration aims to ensure the readiness of the global community against future pandemics, as well as the existence of equal global health standards and a more inclusive global health system. Seeing the importance of this issue, influencer Nycta Gina who is also a doctor explains, “I am excited to have the opportunity to participate in the success of this G20 Presidency campaign. Hopefully, by posting about health issues on my social media account, people will be more enthusiastic about rising from the Covid-19 pandemic and having a healthier lifestyle.”

Furthermore, Digital Transformation also received the spotlight at this year’s G20 Summit, especially on cooperation between countries and all stakeholders. The discussions aim to restore the post-pandemic global economic order using more inclusive digitalization by supporting Indonesian MSMEs to enter the digital ecosystem.

The issue of the Sustainable Energy Transition will also be widely discussed and attended to at the G20 Summit. The pandemic and climate change have urged the global community to accelerate the transition to cleaner energy sources. Therefore, the G20 member countries’ cooperation in the form of sustainable investment to accelerate the Sustainable Energy Transition is essential. “We must be wiser in taking from nature and pay attention to its sustainability. As one of the Influencers involved in this campaign, I invite the community to join me in changing your mindset and lifestyle towards Sustainability,” explained Nadine Chandrawinata.

In addition to reaching the wider community, the Indonesian government’s collaboration with these influencers is also an effort to make the G20 Presidency a success. The G20, or Group of Twenty, is an intergovernmental forum consisting of 19 countries and the European Union (EU). The G20 works to address significant issues related to the global economy. Indonesia was elected to be the chairman and host of the 17th G20 Presidency international forum, which consists of a series of activities that commenced in December 2021.

About the Ministry of Communications and Informatics

The Ministry of Communications and Informatics oversees information and communication affairs in Indonesia. As a form of full support for the Indonesian Presidency at the 2022 G20 Summit, the Ministry has collaborated with several stakeholders and influencers to participate in enlivening the G20 Summit by explaining priority issues on their respective social media as a form of education to the Indonesian people.