Celebrities congratulate John Arcilla in historic win

Following his historic Best Actor win at the 78th Venice Film Festival, John Arcilla’s Instagram page (@johnarcilla) was instantly filled with congratulatory messages from Filipinos and fellow artists.

Arcilla won the prestigious award for his role in Erik Matti’s “On The Job: The Missing 8,” where he played Sisoy Salas, a journalist who investigates a crime syndicate that temporarily frees prisoners as political assassins.

Arcilla – who wasn’t able to fly to Venice to personally receive his Coppa Volpi – posted a copy of his acceptance video on his Instagram page. As of writing, the video has earned more than 100,000 views and more than 1,000 comments, many of which from his colleagues.

Randy Santiago (@randysantiagoofficial) commented, “Congratulations to our multi-awarded actor and pride of philippine cinema Mr. John Arcilla. Isa na namang ipagmamalaking karangalan ang ibinigay mo sa Pilipinas. Dasal at hiling na marami pang proyektong bibigyan mo ng galing sa iyong natatanging pag ganap. Mabuhay ka @johnarcilla.”

“On The Job” co-star Dennis Trillo (@dennistrillo) wrote, “Kuya, sobrang saya ko para sa inyo. Ito ay patunay na kaya din ng mga Pinoy!!! Mabuhay ka sir @johnarcilla.”

Another co-star, Lotlot De Leon (@ms.lotlotdeleon) commented, “Mabuhay ka @johnarcilla!!! This is so well deserved! We are soooo proud of you!!!!”

Film director Theodore Boborol (@theodoreboborol), who directed Arcilla in the afternoon series “Hiyas,” wrote “So proud of you Sir John!!!! I feel blessed to have worked with you! Congratulations! Deserved!”



Former ABS-CBN President and CEO Charo Santos (@charosantos) also expressed her admiration for her network’s prized talent, “Congratulations @johnarcilla. Im a fan!”

Finally, HBO Asia (@hboasia), the service that is currently streaming the film as a series, commented, “Congratulations on the amazing win.”

Other artists who congratulated Arcilla included Yam Concepcion, Barbie Forteza, Jerald Napoles, Denise Laurel, Candy Pangilinan, Alex Medina, Rocco Nacino, Troy Montero, Gian Magdangal, and a lot more.