“Celebrities express concern, send prayers to Kim Chiu following shooting incident”

Following the shooting incident, Kim Chiu’s friends in the industry send her messages of support and concern.

Various celebrities expressed their concern and sent their prayers to Kim Chiu whose van was shot multiple times on Wednesday, March 4, by two unidentified gunmen.

On Instagram, numerous showbiz personalities commented on Kim’s post about the incident.

“Praise and thank God anak everyone is safe! Was so worried. Take it easy! My love and prayers!” Cherry Pie Picache posted.

“OMG Kimmy ko. I’m so happy you’re safe my baby! I tried calling you. Be safe always and God be with you my love,” Claudine Barretto wrote.

Meanwhile, Kris Aquino said, “To one of the most consistently caring, thoughtful, and kindhearted people I have ever met and gotten close to, you have our enduring love and nonstop prayers for your safety and peace of mind and heart.”

“Kimmy hindi kayo pababayaan ng Diyos. Stay strong,” Vhong Navarro stated.

“OMG! Kimberly anak! Ingat anak ko, Dios ko po ano na ba nangyayari sa mundo? Anak ingat ha at magdasal lagi tuwing lalabas ng bahay. Hay Lord salamat at okay lang ka’yo nak,” Pokwang wrote.

PANOORIN: Kim Chiu, emosyonal na nagkwento tungkol sa shooting incident

Kim’s van was shot eight times during the incident. Fortunately, she was lying down when it happened and avoided the bullets.

“I saw this bullet on the windshield where my head was laying buti nakahiga ako. Pano kung tinuloy ko magbasa ng script?… I was so scared, I don’t know what to feel right now. Wala naman akong kaaway or ka atraso. Why me?. Kung sino man ang gumawa nito Diyos na ang bahala sa inyo dalawa at the end of the day inisip ko nalang walang nasaktan sa amin,” Kim wrote on Instagram on Wednesday after the incident.

The actress has already consulted a lawyer about the incident.