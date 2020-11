“Celebrities greet Angelica Panganiban on her birthday”

Angelica Panganiban is celebrating her 36th birthday this Wednesday, November 4.

Her friends in showbiz took to social media to send their birthday greetings to the actress.

Among them was Kim Chiu, who shared photos and a video from their friendship anniversary celebration together with Bela Padilla in Subic, Zambales last October.

“Happy birthday Momsy Angge! Mahal kita alam mo yan!!! Isa ka sa mga totoong tao na nakilala ko! Will forever treasure the tears we shared and most especially the laughter we always have whenever we’re together! Salamat sa pagiging totoong kaibigan! Salamat sinasakyan mo lahat ng trip ko, kayo ni momsy Bela (Padilla),” she wrote in the caption.

“Deserve mo yan! Deserve mo na paliguan ng happiness dahil mabuti kang tao, kaibigan, kapatid, anak, pinsan, artista ng bayan, and many more. I love you moms!” said Kim. “Happy birthday!!! Wishing you many more happiness to come!!!! … Enjoy your special day momsy!!!!”

Bela, for her part, shared a smiling photo of Angelica.

“First time, magkasama tayo ng saktong 12. Salamat at taon taon kang ngumingiti at nagpapangiti. Wala nakong mawi-wish sa ‘yo this yeeeeaaarrrr!!!! I looooove you, Angirlikaaaaa,” she said.

Another good friend of Angelica, John Prats, shared his birthday message for the actress.

“Happy birthday sa aking matalik na kaibigan. Mahal na mahal kita. Sa atin talaga walang iwanan! Magkalayo man at may kanya-kanyang buhay alam natin na andito lang tayo para sa isa’t-isa! Happy birthday Pets!” he said.

Other celebrities who greeted Angelica include Bea Alonzo, Pokwang, Maxene Magalona, Meryll Soriano, and Pooh.