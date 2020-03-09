“Celebrities honor International Women’s Day”

Last March 8, many local celebrities shared empowering thoughts with their female followers on social media.

With International Women’s Day being celebrated on the 8th day of March every year, Pinoy celebrities took to Instagram to share their own messages of empowerment and support for women’s rights.

Yassi Pressman

“I’m happy to see how today has become a reminder to celebrate each other, love each other, and support each other.

Cheers to all the STRONG women out there. 👏🏻

May we all continue to have the COURAGE to be BRAVE.

❤️#HappyInternationalWomensDay”

Sarah Lahbati

“Believe that you are great, kind, beautiful, strong, smart and worthy. always remember that you are meant to do great things…” 🤍

happy international women’s day. 🌻”

Denise Laurel

“So be brave, be strong, be soft, be tough, be kind, be compassionate and have boundaries! Be the light and share your light! That’s what we are all here for share love light lessons and life!”

Gretchen Fullido

“Today and every single day, let’s champion women all over the world. Let’s support one another in actively choosing to challenge stereotypes, fight bias, broaden perceptions, improve situations and celebrate women’s achievements. Collectively, each one of us can help create a gender equal world ❤️”

Gretchen Ho

“Here’s to breaking molds, defying norms & surpassing limitations. To all the #womeninaction and superwomen out there — let’s continue to shake the world, one step, one word, one action at a time! HAPPY INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY 😊💙”

Apl.de.Ap

“To tell a woman everything she cannot do is to tell her what she can.” #happyinternationalwomensday to all the strong, powerful, beautiful women in my life. May today and everyday be one where you make history.”

Ciara Sotto

“Carry the GOOD NEWS in a hurting and broken world filled with bad news. Sending all of you overflowing love!!! Happy International Women’s Day!💖”