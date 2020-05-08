“Celebrities mourn death of ‘Oro, Plata, Mata’ director Peque Gallaga”

Local celebrities took to social media to mourn the death of multi-awarded filmmaker, Peque Gallaga, who passed away due to pneumonia. He was 76.

The sad news was confirmed by his brother, Dr. Ricky Gallaga, and manager, June Rufino, on Thursday, May 7.

Born Maurice Ruiz de Luzuriaga Gallaga, Peque was the director behind the 1982 movie “Oro, Plata, Mata.” He also directed the films “Scorpio Nights,” “Unfaithful Wife,” “Baby Love,” “Magic Temple,” and some episodes of “Shake, Rattle and Roll.”

Anne Curtis, who was part of the cast of the 1997 film “Magic Kingdom” said she will forever be grateful to Peque and his co-director Lore Reyes for choosing her to play Princess Dahlia, through which she made her showbiz breakthrough.

“It breaks my heart knowing that he won’t get to meet my own little Dahlia,” she said, referring to her daughter.

“Direk Peque, thank you for giving me a role that would change my life forever. I will miss you and will treasure the memories and lessons you taught me in the craft of acting. Rest in peace. I love you. My deepest condolences to the Gallaga family,” she added.

Judy Ann Santos and Solenn Heussaff, who were co-stars in the 2014 horror movie “T’yanak,” followed suit, both praising Peque for his wisdom and professionalism.

“My dearest direk peque… i will forever be grateful for the chance na nakatrabaho kita.. your passion for you craft is undeniable in so many ways.. your wisdom in many things, your honesty, professionalism, genuine love and kindness to everyone around you , your hugs and laughter i will miss the most.. thank you for allowing me to know you personally.. you and direk lore and ate jo will forever have a special place in my heart.. you added more color and texture in my career… maraming maraming salamat sa lahat direk peque gallaga… #rip,” said Judy Ann.

“I Love you Direk Peque. Thank you for always believing in me and being the best teacher I could ask for. You literally moved my scenes with music and taught me to be simple in a loud way. Will miss your joie de vivre, your sarcasm and views on certain subjects/people , the way you brought a cast together and made set feel like an actual home. I will forever be your fan in all aspects of your Art and the great human being you are. RIP, I love you,” wrote Solenn.

Other local stars who took to social media to remember Peque include Zsa Zsa Padilla, Eugene Domingo, Janice de Belen, Gardo Versoza, Rowell Santiago, Denise Laurel, and Jake Ejercito.

From Hiwaga Sa Balete Drive. Took his photo while he was giving me instructions for one scene. Maraming salamat, Peque Gallaga. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/f7jTekfsIY — zsa zsa padilla (@zsazsapadilla) May 7, 2020

I know he made a number of more notable films, but these 2 were my childhood faves. RIP to the great Peque Gallaga pic.twitter.com/vRUVn0hLbI — Jake Ejercito (@unoemilio) May 7, 2020

Seasoned actors Joel Torre, Cherie Gil, and Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr also said they were saddened by the news.

In a statement to ABS-CBN News, Peque’s widow, Maddie Gallaga, said that he will be immediately cremated.

“This is what he wanted and this is what we wanted,” she said.