“Celebrities mourn death of veteran actress Anita Linda”

Local celebrities mourned on Wednesday the death of veteran actress Anita Linda. She was 95.

The sad news was confirmed by director Adolf Alix Jr. in an Instagram post.

“This is a very sad day for me. I am trembling as I am gathering my thoughts… The great Anita Linda has passed away this morning at 6:15 a.m. Prayers for her soul,” wrote Alix, the filmmaker behind Anita’s 2008 film “Adela” and 2010 movie “Presa.”

Speaking with ABS-CBN News, Anita’s daughter, Francesca, said her mother died Wednesday, June 10, 6:15 a.m. at her home in Paranaque after succumbing to heart failure following several days of labored breathing.

She also revealed that Anita had late stage dementia at the time of her passing.

In 2019, Anita was honored by the Film Development Council of the Philippines for her contribution to Philippine cinema at the Dunong ng Isang Ina event, as part of the Sandaan: 100 Years of Philippine Cinema celebration.

Among her most popular works include “Sisa” and “Ang Sawa sa Lumang Simboro” by Gerardo de Leon, “Tinimbang Ka Ngunit Kulang”, “Isa Dalawa Tatlo”, and “Jaguar”, by Lino Brocka, and “Ang Babae sa Bubungang Lata” by Mario O’ Hara.

Local stars such as Rosanna Roces and Cherry Pie Picache remembered Anita as they posted their messages and photos of the film icon on their respective social media accounts.

Rest in peace, Anita Linda. Thank you for the legendary seven decades you devoted to Philippine Cinema. — Juan Miguel Severo 🏳️‍🌈 (@TheRainBro) June 10, 2020