“Celebrities mourn death of veteran actress Anita Linda”

Local celebrities mourned on Wednesday the death of veteran actress Anita Linda. She was 95.
The sad news was confirmed by director Adolf Alix Jr. in an Instagram post.
“This is a very sad day for me. I am trembling as I am gathering my thoughts… The great Anita Linda has passed away this morning at 6:15 a.m. Prayers for her soul,” wrote Alix, the filmmaker behind Anita’s 2008 film “Adela” and 2010 movie “Presa.”
Speaking with ABS-CBN News, Anita’s daughter, Francesca, said her mother died Wednesday, June 10, 6:15 a.m. at her home in Paranaque after succumbing to heart failure following several days of labored breathing.
She also revealed that Anita had late stage dementia at the time of her passing.
In 2019, Anita was honored by the Film Development Council of the Philippines for her contribution to Philippine cinema at the Dunong ng Isang Ina event, as part of the Sandaan: 100 Years of Philippine Cinema celebration.
Among her most popular works include “Sisa” and “Ang Sawa sa Lumang Simboro” by Gerardo de Leon, “Tinimbang Ka Ngunit Kulang”, “Isa Dalawa Tatlo”, and “Jaguar”, by Lino Brocka, and “Ang Babae sa Bubungang Lata” by Mario O’ Hara.
Local stars such as Rosanna Roces and Cherry Pie Picache remembered Anita as they posted their messages and photos of the film icon on their respective social media accounts.
Hirap ako magjoke lately. Sabi ko pass na muna ako. Tapos…. Anita???! Why?! I call her Anita, my classmate, joke ko lagi sa kanya na bff na kami nung elementary, sadyang magaling lang ang doktor ko at sya ay laging puyat. No dull moments pag magkakasama, lalo na pag naglipstick sya, riot yun! Kaya pag nagkita kami, she’ll say, “naglipstick akong red, classmate, dahil alam kong lolokohin mo na naman ako!” and tama sya. Some beautiful words she said to me, “never lose your sunshine, you never fail to make us happy just by being who you are. That is rare. Nakakapagod sa shooting, pero pag nandito ka, masaya kami. don’t ever change. just be yourself. don’t let anyone or anything take that away from you”- ANITA LINDA ❣️ Anita, ang hirap maging masaya ngayon sa mga panahon na ito. Madilim. But your laughter and your beautiful words will be my eternal sunshine and pride. Tinayo mo ako today. Hindi ko pa kaya magjoke ha? Sinusubukan namin ni @aalixjr pero nagkakaiyakan lang kami. But babangon din kami. Para sayo. Thank you direk for being our classmate’s hero. Sa lahat ng pelikula mong inalay sa kanya, nandoon ako. Salamat! Classmates forever from Mababang Paaralan ni Diegong Akyat! Mahal na mahal kita. Hahanap ako ng liptick na pulang-pula. Try ko. 😭😭😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️ Rest now. Mabuhay ka, Anita!
Rest in peace, Anita Linda. Thank you for the legendary seven decades you devoted to Philippine Cinema.
Anita Linda has passed away this morning at 6:15 AM. She was 95.
The entertainment industry will miss you. Thank you for your dedication and commitment to the arts. Your contributions to the movie and television industries will always be remembered. — CinemaBravo
