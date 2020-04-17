Trending Now

“Celebrities praise Angel Locsin as she donates blood to Philippine Red Cross amid COVID-19 pandemic”

Angel Locsin stepped up to donate blood after several donors postponed their scheduled blood donations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the success of her tent-building campaign dubbed #UniTENTweStandPH, Angel Locsin, a humanitarian partner of the Philippine Red Cross (PRC), went out of her way anew — this time, to donate blood to the non-profit organization with her fiancé Neil Arce.

According to Angel, her blood donation comes after several donors postponed their scheduled blood donations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With COVID-19, many of the donors postponed their scheduled blood donations. But the need for blood never rests and the supply is rapidly dropping,” she wrote.

The 34-year-old Kapamilya star then encouraged her 7.2 million followers on Instagram to donate if they can especially with the PRC running out of blood supply.

She stated: “The Philippine Red Cross are in need of more blood donors. You may contact PRC at (+632) 8790-2300 or thru hotline 143. Donate blood. Save lives.”

Meanwhile, two of Locsin’s friends in the industry — namely Angelica Panganiban and Neri Miranda, praised her for her efforts.

Angelica wrote: “Wala kang pagod no? Nakaka-inspire.”

Neri, on the other hand, commented: “Nakakaproud kayo.”

According to the Philippine Red Cross, Angel Locsin started to become active in PRC’s humanitarian efforts during the onslaught of Typhoon Ondoy in 2009. 

