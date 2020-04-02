Trending Now

“Celebrities rally behind Vico Sotto, express dismay over NBI’s move to question him”

Celebrities show their support for Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto after the NBI summoned him for allegedly ‘disobeying national government policies.’

Both netizens and local celebrities rallied behind Vico Sotto after the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) announced that they are summoning the Pasig City mayor for allegedly “disobeying national government policies.”

Referring to Sotto’s move to allow tricycle drivers to operate in the city of Pasig even during the community quarantine, the NBI claimed that the young politician violated the Bayanihan to Heal As One Act.

The accusations were later debunked by Sotto in a tweet, writing: “They’re asking for an ‘explanation on the alleged violation of the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act (e.g. continuous tricycle operation).’”

He went on: “We complied with all directives. Hindi po illegal magbigay ng opinyon. At alam kaya nila na March 24 naging batas ang Bayanihan Act?” This referred to the fact that the said violation happened on March 17, way before the Bayanihan Act was made legal.

The NBI’s action sparked outrage among netizens on Twitter, making #ProtectVico the most talked-about-topic worldwide. 

Meanwhile, some of the biggest celebrities showed their support for the 31-year-old local leader while some expressed their dismay over the action made by the National Bureau of Investigation.

Among those who rallied behind Sotto were Angel Locsin, Kim Chiu, Angelica Panganiban, Bela Padilla, Janine Gutierrez, Maris Racal, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Jodi Sta. Maria, Bianca Gonzalez, Devon Seron, Chienna Filomeno, Julie Anne San Jose, Loisa Andalio, Janella Salvador, Karla Estrada, Anne Curtis, Gabbi Garcia, Pokwang, Edu Manzano, and Donny Pangilinan. 

See their tweets below: 

A few hours after #ProtectVico made it to the top trending topic on Twitter worldwide, the NBI said they would also summon Senator Koko Pimentel for an investigation regarding his alleged breach of quarantine protocols.

