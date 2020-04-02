“Celebrities rally behind Vico Sotto, express dismay over NBI’s move to question him”

Celebrities show their support for Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto after the NBI summoned him for allegedly ‘disobeying national government policies.’

Both netizens and local celebrities rallied behind Vico Sotto after the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) announced that they are summoning the Pasig City mayor for allegedly “disobeying national government policies.”

Referring to Sotto’s move to allow tricycle drivers to operate in the city of Pasig even during the community quarantine, the NBI claimed that the young politician violated the Bayanihan to Heal As One Act.

The accusations were later debunked by Sotto in a tweet, writing: “They’re asking for an ‘explanation on the alleged violation of the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act (e.g. continuous tricycle operation).’”

He went on: “We complied with all directives. Hindi po illegal magbigay ng opinyon. At alam kaya nila na March 24 naging batas ang Bayanihan Act?” This referred to the fact that the said violation happened on March 17, way before the Bayanihan Act was made legal.

The NBI’s action sparked outrage among netizens on Twitter, making #ProtectVico the most talked-about-topic worldwide.

Meanwhile, some of the biggest celebrities showed their support for the 31-year-old local leader while some expressed their dismay over the action made by the National Bureau of Investigation.

Among those who rallied behind Sotto were Angel Locsin, Kim Chiu, Angelica Panganiban, Bela Padilla, Janine Gutierrez, Maris Racal, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Jodi Sta. Maria, Bianca Gonzalez, Devon Seron, Chienna Filomeno, Julie Anne San Jose, Loisa Andalio, Janella Salvador, Karla Estrada, Anne Curtis, Gabbi Garcia, Pokwang, Edu Manzano, and Donny Pangilinan.

See their tweets below:

Hindi ako nag mamarunong sa batas, pero sa opinyon ko, si Koko ang dapat ipatawag at hindi si Vico — Angel Locsin (@143redangel) April 1, 2020

Like what?????!!!! Yoko na!!!! Ang hirap sa ph govt, pag gumawa ka ng mabuti sa kapwa mas nakakataas ang makakabangga mo, pag gumawa ka ng hindi mabuti kaming mga netizens lang ang kalaban mo at ang nakakataas ay 🤐🤐🤐🤐 https://t.co/D3UmQZXy5K — kim chiu (@prinsesachinita) April 1, 2020

Wala silang mapag initan. Si mayor vico talaga? Kung sino pa may natutulong at maayos na sistema, siya pa kakasuhan? HANEP! Eh nasan na yung nagkalat ng virus sa makati med? So far kasi yun palang nagagawa niya. Ikalat ang virus. Mapapamura ka na lang pala talaga. — Angelica Panganiban (@angelica_114) April 1, 2020

Sayang. May taong tumayo na at gumalaw para sa mga tao. Pinapaupo ulit. #protectvicosotto https://t.co/OymjeaqNpW — Bela Padilla (@padillabela) April 1, 2020

Busy po siya. Bakit hindi nalang si Senator Koko Pimentel ang ipatawag ninyo? Or yung isang Mayor, marami daw po kasi naghahanap sakanya. https://t.co/kcNdSvd5Qw — 🌺JANINE (@janinegutierrez) April 1, 2020

positive na sukang suka na sa government. good people are outnumbered. — Maris Racal (@MissMarisRacal) April 1, 2020

Like, seriously? Is it because he makes everyone else look bad at their supposed job?! Unbelievable. Pwede ba kayong magpaka busy sa ibang bagay?! Busy si Mayor. Tantanan nyo naman sya, please! Dami pa nyang gagawin. #OnlyInThePhils #ProtectVico pic.twitter.com/erOaKIpfHZ — zsa zsa padilla (@zsazsapadilla) April 1, 2020

Si Vico Sotto talaga?! Bakit NBI? Ano meron? Eh yung iba? 😳 Nakakapanghina na minsan yung mga desisyon nyo. — Jodi Sta.Maria (@JodiStaMaria) April 1, 2020

Let the working mayor do his job for his people, it was obvious he only wanted what is best for his constituents. #ProtectVicoSotto — Bianca Gonzalez (@iamsuperbianca) April 1, 2020

Hay, Ang baluktot ng sistema. Mapapamura ka nalang talaga.. 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Devon Seron (@devonseron17) April 1, 2020

Please use your KOKOte. Hindi dapat si Vico pinapatawag ano po — Chienna Filomeno (@ChieFilomeno) April 1, 2020

nabuang na https://t.co/lAVfywDDh1 — JULIE ANNE SAN JOSE (@MyJaps) April 1, 2020

💯😭 mapapa hayyyyyyyy ka nalang…. https://t.co/QrEgCbe8aJ — Loisa Andalio 🇵🇭 (@iamAndalioLoisa) April 1, 2020

This pandemic showed us how unbelievably embarrassing our government is. Please. Vote wisely next time. — Janella Salvador (@superjanella) April 1, 2020

Kung sino pa ang nag lilingkod ng tapat at totoong may pag mamahal sa kapwa yun pa talaga ang igigiit. Mas maraming walang hiya dyan. Yun ang istorbohohin nyo. Maging makatarungan naman. #ProtectVicoAtAllCost — karla estrada (@Estrada21Karla) April 1, 2020

People are getting sick, people are hungry, people are tired, people are scared. The main focus should be on the true enemy right now, which is COVID-19. I pray everyone can work together & concentrate on what TRULY MATTERS – the well-being & protection of the Filipino people 🙏🏼 — Anne Curtis-Smith (@annecurtissmith) April 1, 2020

Hay Lord, pray for the Philippines and #ProtectVicoAtAllCost. Kawawa ang mga Pilipino, tama na jusko — Gabbi Garcia ♡ (@gabbi) April 1, 2020

Konting konti nalang!!!!! nakaka punyeta na talaga kayo!!!! nakakapika na kayo!!!! #ProtectVico #ProtectVicoAtAllCost ANG sarap na sumabog!! ang dami na nangangamatay dahil sa virus at mga nagbubuwis ng buhay na mga doctor! mga GUTOM na taong bayan!Ito DAPAT unahin nyo! Potah! — marietta subong (@pokwang27) April 1, 2020

A few hours after #ProtectVico made it to the top trending topic on Twitter worldwide, the NBI said they would also summon Senator Koko Pimentel for an investigation regarding his alleged breach of quarantine protocols.