“Celebrities send prayers amid Taal Volcano eruption”

Celebrities took to social media to say their prayers amid the eruption of Taal Volcano.

Last Sunday, January 12, the volcano started spewing ashes and authorities have raised on Monday, at 3:20AM, alert level 4.

Loisa Andalio

Praying for the safety of the people in Batangas, Tagaytay, and nearby places from the Taal Volcano. Keepsafe!!!!!! 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Loisa Andalio (@iamAndalioLoisa) January 12, 2020

Vice Ganda

Lord we pray na maging ligtas ang lahat sa anumang maaring pagkasalanta mula sa pagputok ng Bulkang Taal. Amen. — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) January 12, 2020

Kris Aquino

Let’s continue praying for all the living in the vicinity of Taal- residents in Batangas, Cavite, and Laguna; the LGUs in those areas- from the governors & vice governors, members of Congress, mayors, board members, councilors, barangay officials, and all working for LGUs; pic.twitter.com/NMSolV366E — Kris Aquino (@krisaquino214) January 12, 2020

Robi Domingo

Be safe. Be aware. Praying for everyone’s securitymost especially those who are affected. 🙏🏻 @ Taal, Batangas https://t.co/tQfhprGkYh — Robi Domingo (@robertmarion) January 12, 2020

Jackie Gonzaga

Let us all pray together for everyone’s safety and ask for His guidance. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/bk0fi7y1Xn — Jackie Gonzaga (@jackiegirlg) January 12, 2020

Heart Evangelista

Dimples Romana

John Prats

Anne Curtis