“Celebrities send prayers amid Taal Volcano eruption”

Various celebrities posted their prayers on social media following the eruption of Taal Volcano.

Celebrities took to social media to say their prayers amid the eruption of Taal Volcano.

Last Sunday, January 12, the volcano started spewing ashes and authorities have raised on Monday, at 3:20AM, alert level 4.  

Loisa Andalio

Vice Ganda

Kris Aquino

Robi Domingo

Jackie Gonzaga

Heart Evangelista

Dimples Romana

John Prats

Anne Curtis

