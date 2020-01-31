“Celebrities share sentiments about new coronavirus in the Philippines”

Celebrities react following the first confirmed novel coronavirus case in the Philippines.

Various celebrities took to social media to share their sentiments following the announcement of the first confirmed novel coronavirus case in the Philippines.

On Tuesday, the Department of Health revealed that a 38-year-old woman from Wuhan, China who has been traveling in the country, has been tested positive from the virus. The said person is admitted in an undisclosed hospital in Manila.

Read their reaction below:

Solenn Heussaff

Why is our government still allowing flights in from China?? That should have been the first action when news about this virus came out. 😡😡 — Solenn Heussaff (@solennheussaff) January 30, 2020

Lovi Poe

It’s always better to prevent something from happening rather than dealing with it later on. Foresight. — Lovi Poe (@LoviPoe) January 30, 2020

With that being said, keep safe everyone.. be more hygienic, wear a mask, bring alcohol… — Lovi Poe (@LoviPoe) January 30, 2020

Luis Manzano

So pakiusap nalang sa lahat ng mga makakasama ko sa mga darating na linggo, let’s take care of each other! Wag naman tayo umubo o humaching ng harap harapan 🙂 pwede sa loob ng siko o di kaya yumuko para papuntang sahig ang ubo o sneeze. Tulungan tayo kung may sakit, mag mask na — Luis Manzano (@luckymanzano) January 30, 2020

Atom Araullo

Now that we have a confirmed case of NCoV in the Philippines, some quick reminders: 1. Don’t panic.

2. Wash your hands frequently.

3. Facemasks will help.

4. Get enough rest to boost your immune system.

5. Stay up to date through credible sources.#coronavirus #NCoV — Atom Araullo (@atomaraullo) January 30, 2020

Bela Padilla

Now more than ever, I value the thought that every breath we take is important. May those governing our country prioritize us, it’s citizens. — Bela Padilla (@padillabela) January 30, 2020

Bianca Gonzalez