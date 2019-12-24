“Celebrities share their Christmas and New Year plans (PART 2)”
Your favorite celebs reveal what their plans are with friends and family this month.
Gerald Anderson
“Alis namin sa 25 mismo. So we’ll be celebrating our Christmas with the Fil-Canadians sa abroad. We’re playing against another MPBL team in Canada And then there’s going to be an all-star game with Manny Pacquiao and some of the players there so it’s going to be a good event.”
Marco Gumabao
“Dito lang may work eh. So hindi na naman ako puwede makaalis. But yung vacation ko will be on February and April. So next year na yung vacation ko.”
Dani Barretto
“My family is going to the States for Christmas pero maiiwan kami kasi baby pa si Millie, hindi pa namin siya madadala sa Sstates. So we’ll just be here. Although my own family is spending Christmas Eve with us so aabot pa sila. And for New Year plans. we’re just going to stay maybe in a hotel room and wait for the fireworks.”
Michael V
“Mag-ku-cruise kami ng family. Parang first time namin na mag-ki-Christmas sa dagat. Idea ni misis. Parang ang daming nangyaring nakaka-stress the whole year eh. So parang it’s time to unwind. Maganda yung nasa laot ka. Wala kang nakikitang iba kundi dagat. Sa Bahamas kami. Dun kami sa private island ng Disney.”
Bianca Gonzalez
“We’re just usually here with the in-laws, with JC’s whole family. We’re lucky that we don’t have trouble scheduling like with other couples na saang family sa 24th tapos saan naman sa 25th? But in our case, my entire family lives in different parts abroad. And pag Christmas naman talaga ever since nagka-kids kami, sila ang center of attention in the Christmas parties.”
Patrick Garcia
“This year we’re planning to go sana to Bohol after Christmas and then before New Year back to Manila to spend it with the family. We’ve been to Bohol twice before but we just love the place kasi. Maganda yung Bohol eh. Yung beach, yung mga tao, parang ang daming puwedeng gawin, ang daming puwedeng bisitahin.”
Young JV
“I’ll be in Ilo-Ilo City with my family for Christmas and New Year kasi taga doon ako so it’s good to be back. I’ll be back in Manila on January 3 kasi madami ng trabaho.”
Benjamin Alves
“I think I’m going to be in Guam for Christmas and then try to spend New Year somewhere else. But I think we’re doing a movie for Cinemalaya next year so I don’t know when the shoot is but if that keeps me here then I’m fine.”