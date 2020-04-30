“Celebrities weigh on the popularity of K-Dramas, share series recommendations”

Celebrities share their K-Drama recommendations that are worth binge-watching.

The rapid surge of K-Drama’s popularity in the different parts of the world is proof that Korean entertainment has definitely established its global appeal.

In the Philippines, many Korean series have captured the interests of Filipinos as the years go by. With its unique stories and interesting plots, Filipinos willingly spend their time binge-watching different Korean shows.

Numerous Kapamilya stars are also K-Drama fans so we asked them for their show recommendations to help you decide on what to watch from the endless options we have right now. They also weighed on the popularity of Korean content in the country and got to share the reason why they got hooked on Korean entertainment.

Richard Juan

What do you like most about K-Dramas?

“For me it’s the sense of the story being unpredictable but at the same time predictable. Most Korean dramas are able to find the perfect mix for that to work. Using the last show that I watched, Crash Landing On You, I knew where the story was eventually going to go but yet I just did not know how the characters were going to get there – and that’s the magic that made us all so hooked on it.”

Why do you think K-Dramas are popular among Pinoys?

“I think there are three main reasons. One, the characters are very aspirational. Secondly, although many of the stories have similar main storyline, it’s just the way they add layers and twists, which makes the story different and also unpredictable. Thirdly, Pinoys love a good love story to fantasize about. I think Korean dramas always have an element of fate and coincidence that ‘usually’ do not happen in real life…or at least not in my life!”

What are the Korean shows you would recommend?

“First is My Love From The Star. It is the first Korean drama that I watched and felt emotionally attached to the story deeply. I don’t know if it is because of the uncanny resemblance between me and the main lead Kim Soo Hyun, but I remember myself crying a couple times throughout the show, which is something that normally does not happen! My second suggestion would be Crash Landing On You if you’re someone into forbidden love. My third recommendation would be Encounter. If you’re into something that is a little bit less typical, this would be interesting.”

(Image Credit: My Love from the Star)

Kristel Fulgar

What do you like most about K-Dramas?

“Aside from the script, magaling umarte mga artista, like ‘yung mata-mata lang na actingan pero ramdam ng audience. Hindi usually nagde-depend sa popularity ng isang artista ‘yung drama kundi sa mismong story. Alam nila kung paano paglalaruan ‘yung utak ng audience nila, like ‘yung ipapakita nila sa teaser for the next episode, kabaliktaran pala sa totoong mangyayari.”

Why do you think K-Dramas are popular among Pinoys?

“Kasi po very creative gumawa ang mga Korean. Hindi sila takot sumugal sa something new and unique na talaga namang pasok sa taste po ngayon ng millennials at mga Pinoy.”

What are the Korean shows you would recommend?

“I would like to recommend Itaewon Class, Reply 1988 and Fight for My Way.”

(Image Credit: Fight for My Way)

Robi Domingo

What do you like most about K-Dramas?

“Personally, I get hooked on these series because of the OSTs. I’m a big fan of music and whenever I hear how dramatic the piano riffs are as the scenes become romantic or heavy, I fall deeper in love with the genre.”

Why do you think K-Dramas are popular among Pinoys?

“Pinoys, especially millennials, love to travel. When you see episodes of these series, you get a snippet of what and how it’s like to live in the land of K-pop. More often than not, some series take you to other parts of the world like Canada, Uruk, and Switzerland. Another reason might be because of the storytelling. When things around us are stressful, the remedy of that one is watching something light and romantic. Filipinos would often watch those series to get that kilig vibe as they say, ‘Saranghaeyo.’”

What are the Korean shows you would recommend?

“Goblin is a must for me most especially if you are looking for great OSTs. Descendants of the Sun to know why Song Hye Kyo is regarded as one of the most beautiful faces in Korea. If you’re not a fan of romance, then Vagabond should be great.”

(Image Credit: Goblin)

Liza Soberano

What do you like most about K-Dramas?

“I like K-Dramas because the cinematography is beautiful and the storytelling is good.”

Why do you think K-Dramas are popular among Pinoys?

“I think it’s because Pinoys like romance.”

What are the Korean shows you would recommend?

“Hotel del Luna and Weightlifting Fairy are my faves! I also just finished Itaewon Class and I like it too!”

(Image Credit: Itaewon Class)

Dimples Romana

What do you like most about K-Dramas?

“First time ko to actually watch K-Drama, itong ECQ lang. I was curious because all my friends are posting about CLOY and I wanted to know what it was all about. And grabe I was super blown away. It really took me to a happy place and made me cry several times. Definitely took my head from overthinking what’s been going on and really helped take away my anxieties. I love the character developments.”

Why do you think K-Dramas are popular among Pinoys?

“I think it’s because of ‘yung places where they would shoot, the music and the build up. Their actors are really good.”

What are the Korean shows you would recommend?

“My top 3 recommendations would be Crash Landing On You, Itaewon Class and Descendants of the Sun.”

(Image Credit: Crash Landing on You)

AC Bonifacio

What do you like most about K-Dramas?

“What I love most about K-Dramas is they are not all the same. It may have that concept of two people falling in love with each other but the journey to that is always different.”

Why do you think K-Dramas are popular among Pinoys?

“I think K-Dramas are so popular among us because we love the feeling of kilig and love and that’s what these dramas give us!”

Korean shows you can recommend:

“My recommendations would be W, Weightlifting Fairy and Descendants of the Sun.”

(Image Credit: Weightlifting Fairy)