“Celebrity Chef Lau talks about judging contestants in ‘Kalderoke: The Singing and Cooking Showdown’”

Kalderoke judge Rolando ‘Chef Lau’ Laudico will test singers on their skills in the kitchen in his new show.

Seven years after he first became a judge on ABS-CBN’s MasterChef Pinoy Edition, celebrity chef Rolando Laudico or “Chef Lau” as he is more popularly known, returns to judging duties in Phoenix SUPER LPG’s Kalderoke: The Singing and Cooking Showdown which premiered on November 14, Saturday. Chef Lau said that he has had an interesting time while during the lockdown.

“I learned a lot of new things kasi nasanay ako na kapag taping luto na lang ang gagawin ko, meron na mga camera, audio, makeup. Ngayon ako gumagawa lahat. Sa bahay ako nag-se-set up ng camera, pati audio. So I had to learn very, very fast how to set up. Sabi ko, ‘Paano ba gawin yung Zoom Zoom na yan?’ So I had to learn that very fast kasi you have reinvent yourself kasi siyempre nasanay tayo na everything is handed to you on a silver platter.

“Ngayon kailangan ikaw gagawa lahat and actually for me it’s a blessing dahil yung online cooking demo ngayon parang kumbaga dati hindi ko pinapansin na bakit ko kailangan mag-online cooking demo, ganyan, ganyan. Kumabaga ngayon it blossomed and masaya rin pala to do cooking demos via Zoom kahit hindi nasa harapan mo yung nilulutuan mo, it can still be very interactive. So yun yung for me yung blessing na naidulot nitong COVID na ito, na-open up yung buong world ng online for me,” he said.

As he prepares to judge the 16 contestants in Kalderoke, chef Lau advised those who are joining to make sure they are enjoying themselves and they don’t forget to taste their cooking.

“Ang pinaka importante, kahit kumakanta ka, nagluluto ka, you should never forget to taste your food kasi puwede mo siya ma-adjust. Puwede mo siya remedyuhan ng konti at have fun and always cook from the heart. Kasi lumalabas yun hindi lang sa luto kundi pati rin sa kanta and makikita niyo pag napanuod ninyo itong show na ito, madadama niyo talaga yung pagkanta nila at yung feelings nila it’s there and that’s what’s actually important when you cook, you put your heart into it,” he advises.

Watch the Phoenix SUPER LPG’s Kalderoke: The Singing and Cooking Showdown starting November 14, 2020 at 8:30 am, on the Kapamilya Channel. Hosted by comedian Wacky Kiray and the “Crystal Voice of Asia” singer Sheryn Regis along with celebrity judges chef, Rolando “Chef Lau” Laudico; actress, comedian, and singer, Tuesday Vargas; Star Music composer and songwriter, Jonathan Manalo; and Phoenix SUPER LPG’s Category Marketing Manager, Marc Salboro.