“Celebrity friends greet Kim Chiu on her birthday”

Greetings continue to pour in for actress Kim Chiu who is celebrating her 30th birthday on Sunday, April 17.

Aside from her boyfriend Xian Lim, her celebrity friends Melai Cantiveros and Angelica Panganiban also took to Instagram to greet the actress.

Posting pictures of them at work, Melai wished Kim safety and good health. Her message read, “Happy Happy Birthday Kimmy 👏👏🎂🎂🎂Wish ko lagi ka healthy and safe Kimmy and xmpre Happy ksama si Xi❤️❤️❤️😜 heheheh We Love u enjoy ur bday kay ikaduha baya ka gacelebrate.” She also thanked her for the friendship. “Naa rami dri permi mag ampo nmu kanunay , Salamat s aimung pagpadala kanunay ug chorizo gikan cebu ug pag agi permi sa dressing room pag naa ky rehearsal sa ASAP sabay sa taping namu sa #magandangbuhay , Salamat kaayu kimmy sa friendship 🙂 Palangga ka namu dri ma side 👍🥰🥰 Happg Birthday @chinitaprincess with ate@iamsuperbianca and atetons @celestinegonzaga in our side na mga naghost ng ating PBB journey 🙂“

Translation: We love you enjoy your birthday kasi dalawang beses ka nagce-celebrate. Nandito lang kami lagi nagdarasal para sa’yo. Salamat sa lagi mong pagpapadala ng chorizo mula Cebu at pagdalaw lagi sa dressing room kapag may rehearsal ka sa ASAP sabay sa taping namin sa #MagandangBuhay. Salamat ng marami Kimmy sa friendship. Mahal ka namin dito na side. Happy birthday [Kim] with ate [Bianca Gonzalez] and atetons [Toni Gonzaga] in our side na mga naghost ng ating PBB journey.

Meanwhile, Angelica, who has been Kim’s ‘AngBeKi‘ kabarkada together with Bela Padilla, described the actress as “the sweetest friend” she has.

“To the sweetest friend that I have, happy happy birthday 🎈 hindi magiging masigla ang mundo kung hindi nangyari ang araw na pinanganak ka. Keep shining kimmy ☀️ Love you @chinitaprincess,” she wrote on the caption of her Instagram post.