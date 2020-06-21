“Celebrity initiative ‘Shop and Share’ starts providing COVID-19 test kits”

Anne Curtis, Angel Locsin and the Shop & Share campaign was able to provide 600 COVID-19 test kits.

The Shop & Share initiative of Anne Curtis and her friends to provide COVID-19 test for the marginalized Filipinos has already started rolling out.

The It’s Showtime host shared on Saturday, June 20, that they were able to test 600 people. Recently, Anne alongside Angel Locsin and Dimples Romana spearheaded the Shop & Share initiative, which aims to raise funds to provide mass testing for those who are in need.

“We’ve officially begun! Because of your overwhelming support we were able to provide 600 Covid-19 test kits for some of our stranded kababayans that reached out to us. This is just the beginning and we promise to do our best to share the donations you have made to our kababayans that need it the most,” Anne posted on her Instagram page.

The Kapamilya star extended her gratitude to those who supported “Shop & Share.”

“Maraming maraming salamat po for supporting this cause. Stay tuned for more updates as we wrap up our online store, Shop and Share in the next few weeks!”

It was on the first day of June when the Shop & Share store opened online.

“Put your alarms on so you can get first dibs on items from your favorite celebs who have generously donated some of their belongings that have meant something to them. From shoes, clothes, bags, memorabilia, toys and cars! There’s a lot to go through. Come Shop & Share.

“All proceeds will go towards working with and aiding the government in increasing testing for our fellow Filipinos. If we all work together, we can get through this. Thank you for your support in advance,” Anne posted on June 1.