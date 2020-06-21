“Celebrity moms write heartwarming posts for their husbands on Father’s Day”

Read their touching posts on Father’s Day.

As we celebrate Father’s Day today, many celebrity moms took to social media to write heartfelt posts for their husbands.

In their posts, celebrities like Anne Curtis, Iya Villania, and Sarah Lahbati and many more expressed their gratitude and love for their partners.

See their heartwarming messages below:

Anne Curtis for Erwan Heussaff

Iya Villania for Drew Arellano

Rona Tai for Eric “Eruption” Tai

Melai Cantiveros for Jason Francisco

Pauleen Luna for Vic Sotto

Neri Miranda for Chito Miranda

Sarah Lahbati for Richard Gutierrez