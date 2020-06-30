Celebrity Video Platform ACE Partners Singapore Social Star Paul Foster for Personalised Video Shout-outs to Support Habitat for Humanity Campaign

Southeast Asia’s biggest personalised celebrity video platform ACE (www.ace.video) is contributing back to the community during COVID-19 in partnership with their star-studded repertoire of celebrities and talents.

SINGAPORE, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Southeast Asia’s biggest personalised celebrity video platform ACE (www.ace.video) has partnered up with Singapore Social star and one of ACE’s talents, Paul Foster (www.ace.video/paulfoster) to donate 100% of all proceeds from his personalised video shout-outs bookable via the ACE platform to support Habitat for Humanity Singapore in a Citi-YMCA Youth for Causes project “Brightened Homes, Brighter Lives” led by students from Dunman High Campus Chapter.



Paul Foster for ACE – Authentic Celebrity Experiences (www.ace.video)

Short for Authentic Celebrity Experiences, ACE allows fans to connect directly with their personal heroes or favourite celebrities for exclusive content via short, personalised video messages – be it a birthday song, words of encouragement or answers to burning questions for a fee. From 1 July to 9 August 2020, all proceeds from dedicated video requests that are booked on ACE for Foster will go towards benefitting Habitat for Humanity Singapore through “Brightened Homes, Brighter Lives”.

ACE will be joining Paul Foster in donating all of the proceeds from his personalised video bookings to Habitat for Humanity Singapore. ACE hopes to translate the love from fans to their talents into much needed support and donations for the underprivileged in our community.

“Brightened Homes, Brighter Lives” is one of the campaigns in Citi-YMCA Youth For Causes 2020, a community initiative to support youths in executing self-initiated projects to raise public awareness, funds and mobilise volunteers for Social Service Agencies (SSAs). The campaign has chosen to help raise awareness and funds for Habitat for Humanity Singapore, to help vulnerable people living in rental flats achieve a clean, hygienic and liveable home.

Other ACE talents who can be booked via www.ace.video include well-known celebrities and influencers in Southeast Asia such as Kumar, Gurmit Singh, Hossan Leong, Joanne Kam, Ebi Shankara, Suhaimi Yusof, Joey Mead King and Allan Wu.

About ACE Video:

ACE Video is a homegrown personalised celebrity video platform that allows fans to directly connect with their heroes for exclusive content. ACE’s talent pool is quickly rising with 63 stars from all around Southeast Asia already on the platform, and fans can even request for stars who are yet listed on the platform. For a price, fans can browse and select their favourite celebrity from ACE’s family of stars to create the perfect gift for a loved one, to impress friends on social media, or simply for one’s keepsake.

For more information on ACE, please proceed to https://ace.video/

