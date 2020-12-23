“Celebrity Weddings in 2020 | Push Pins”

This year may be challenging, but good things have happened too. For these celebrities, it’s tying the knot and making the promise of spending the rest of their lives with their partner.

This year may be challenging, but good things have happened too.

For these celebrities, it’s tying the knot and making the promise of spending the rest of their lives with their partner.

1. Megan Young and Mikael Daez

Miss World 2013 Megan Young and actor Mikael Daez welcomed the year with a bang as they tied the knot—not once but twice!

The two first got married in an intimate ceremony held in Nasugbu, Batangas last January 10, where they officially sealed the deal. It was attended by 10 of their loved ones.

Then, on January 25, they held another ceremony in Subic, where they celebrated with a bigger group.

Megan and Mikael were together for nine years prior to the wedding.

2. Joyce Pring and Juancho Trivino

On February 9, TV host Joyce Pring and actor Juancho Trivino tied the knot in a rustic garden wedding held at the Sofitel Plaza Manila.

Looking stunning in her dainty white wedding dress, Joyce opted for non-traditional footwear and wore leather boots as she walked down the aisle.

3. Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli

Popstar Royalty Sarah Geronimo and actor-singer Matteo Guidicelli shocked the country when news broke that they got married.

The two had a private civil union on February 20.

Sarah and Matteo got engaged in November 2019.

4. Sheena Halili and Jeron Manzareno

Sheena Halili exchanged wedding vows with her non-showbiz fiance, Jeron Manzanero in a star-studded ceremony at The Blue Leaf Cosmopolitan in Quezon City on February 23.

Sheena and Jeron got engaged in August 2018, a year after they made their relationship public.

5. Charee Pineda and Martell Soledad

Former Angelito: Ang Batang Ama star Charee Pineda has tied the knot with her boyfriend of almost seven years Martell Soledad.

On February 28, the former actress and current Valenzuela City councilor posted on Instagram a photo showing an exchange of rings.

It was in December 2019 when Charee announced their engagement.

6. Jay R and Mica Javier

Longtime couple Jay-R and Mica Javier finally tied the knot in a beautiful beach ceremony last March 1.

The celebrity couple had been going out for seven years before getting engaged in October 2018.

The wedding, which was held at The Lind resort, was attended by their closest celebrity friends.

7. Sarah Lahbati and Richard Gutierrez

Despite the COVID-19 threat, celebrity couple Sarah Lahbati and Richard Gutierrez decided to push through with their wedding last March 14.

Instead of a lavish ceremony, they opted to have a civil wedding instead, which was attended by their loved ones.

8. Fourth Solomon and Grizelle Gratela

Former Pinoy Big Brother housemate Fourth Solomon tied the knot with his model-girlfriend Grizelle Gratela in a ceremony on August 27.

The couple got married in an intimate ceremony at the Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar in Quezon City.

9. KZ Tandingan and TJ Monterde

After getting engaged last December, celebrity couple KZ Tandingan and TJ Monterde finally tied the knot last September 28.

They made the announcement through a music video, which was released on KZ’s YouTube channel last October 8.

The couple held an intimate wedding ceremony in The Farm at San Benito in Lipa, Batangas.

10. Ina Feleo and Giacomo Gervasutti

Just before the year ends, actress Ina Feleo exchanged vows with her Italian fiancé Giacomo Gervasutti.

The ceremony was held last December 1 at the Pinto Art Museum. It was attended by their close friends and family.

Learn more about these weddings in this video:

[embedded content]