Celebs Back Harry Styles After Conservative Commentators Lose It At His Vogue Cover Shoot

A bunch of celebs have come to Harry Styles’ defence after he was criticised by conservative commentators for his Vogue cover shoot getup.

The former One Directioner sports a Gucci gown with a suit jacket in the photos, which were shared by Vogue ahead of its December issue.

While a huge majority celebrated Harry Styles’ gender fluid ‘fit, Ben Shapiro and Candace Owens were pissed.

“This is perfectly obvious. Anyone who pretends that it is not a referendum on masculinity for men to don floofy dresses is treating you as a full-on idiot,” wrote Shapiro.

While Owens tweeted, “There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence.”

She then called Styles’ outfit, “an outright attack.”

Anyway, Zach Braff, Jameela Jamil, Olivia Wilde, and more have come to his defence.

Braff tweeted, “Our whole lives boys and men are told we need to be manly. Life is short. Be whatever the fuck you want to be.”

Jameela Jamil tweeted, “Harry Styles is plenty manly, because manly is whatever you want it to be, not what some insecure, toxic, woman-hating, homophobic dickheads decided it was hundreds of years ago.

“He’s 104% perfect.”

Meanwhile, Olivia Wilde simply replied to Candace Owens’ tweet with, “You’re pathetic.”

