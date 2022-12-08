Céline Dion Diagnosed With Incurable Stiff-Person Syndrome

Canadian singer Céline Dion has revealed her diagnosis with the rare neurological disorder stiff-person syndrome. The singer announced the news in a video shared on her social media channels, noting that she has either cancelled or postponed her upcoming shows as she learns to live with the condition.

“I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through,” Dion said. “Recently I’ve been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called the stiff-person syndrome, which affects something like one in a million people.

According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders, stiff-person syndrome is a disorder of unknown origin, and is characterised by painful muscle spasms and progressive muscle stiffness. While various treatments are used to alleviate difficulties faced by those with stiff-person disorder, it is described as incurable, with around 65% of those affected unable to function independently.

“While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all of the spasms that I’ve been having,” Dion added. “Unfortunately these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal chords to sing the way I’m used to.”

Dion had been scheduled to resume her touring commitments in February 2023, but as the result of her recent diagnosis, she has cancelled a number of dates scheduled between May and July of 2023. Her previous shows planned between February and April of 2023 have now been postponed until 2024.

